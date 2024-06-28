Tristan Thompson is celebrating ex Khloé Kardashian on her 40th birthday.

On Thursday, Tristan hopped on Instagram to share a birthday tribute to Khloé, with whom he shares daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 22 months.

"You are the best mom," the 33-year-old wrote alongside a photo of Khloé and True, adding, "You are my best friend," with a picture of the couple holding their two children.

Tristan added, "And the most incredible human being I've ever met," sharing an image of Khloé and Thompson's brother Amari, who lives with epilepsy.