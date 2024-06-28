Tristan Thompson Honors 'Most Incredible Human' Khloé Kardashian on Her 40th Birthday: 'You Are My Best Friend'

The couple shares two children together: daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 22 months.

Jun 28, 2024
Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Remy Martin
Tristan Thompson is celebrating ex Khloé Kardashian on her 40th birthday.

On Thursday, Tristan hopped on Instagram to share a birthday tribute to Khloé, with whom he shares daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 22 months.

"You are the best mom," the 33-year-old wrote alongside a photo of Khloé and True, adding, "You are my best friend," with a picture of the couple holding their two children.

Tristan added, "And the most incredible human being I've ever met," sharing an image of Khloé and Thompson's brother Amari, who lives with epilepsy.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson pose with their children. A Happy Birthday message to Khloé is on the photo
Khloe Kardashian hugs a child wearing a birthday hat. The text reads, &quot;You are the best mom.&quot;
Tristan Thompson with Khloe Kardashian and their two children under a brightly lit tunnel. Text reads, &quot;You are my best friend @khloekardashian.&quot;
Khloe Kardashian is hugging a smiling young man in a wheelchair. The text reads, &quot;And the most incredible human being I&#x27;ve ever met @khloekardashian.&quot;

While Tristan and Khloé dated off and on since 2016, the pair split for good in December 2021 after Thompson fathered another child while in a relationship with Kardashian. They remain friends.

On an episode of The Kardashians last October, Khloé touched on what it means for them to co-parent their kids.

“I’m so proud that I’m able to be kind and mature and show my children that mommy and daddy can coexist and be co-parents, and I’m able to be here for him when he’s in his time of need,” she said. “I don’t care what you did to me. This is something beyond my pain. My moral compass is saying for me to be a good person and to be supportive when someone is in need.”

