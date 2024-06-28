Tristan Thompson is celebrating ex Khloé Kardashian on her 40th birthday.
On Thursday, Tristan hopped on Instagram to share a birthday tribute to Khloé, with whom he shares daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 22 months.
"You are the best mom," the 33-year-old wrote alongside a photo of Khloé and True, adding, "You are my best friend," with a picture of the couple holding their two children.
Tristan added, "And the most incredible human being I've ever met," sharing an image of Khloé and Thompson's brother Amari, who lives with epilepsy.
While Tristan and Khloé dated off and on since 2016, the pair split for good in December 2021 after Thompson fathered another child while in a relationship with Kardashian. They remain friends.
On an episode of The Kardashians last October, Khloé touched on what it means for them to co-parent their kids.
“I’m so proud that I’m able to be kind and mature and show my children that mommy and daddy can coexist and be co-parents, and I’m able to be here for him when he’s in his time of need,” she said. “I don’t care what you did to me. This is something beyond my pain. My moral compass is saying for me to be a good person and to be supportive when someone is in need.”