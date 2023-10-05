Tristan Thompson Calls Khloé Kardashian His 'Person,' Questions Why He Hurt Her

The video then cuts to a confessional, where Kardashian reflects on what Thompson said.

“I’m not saying I don’t believe him but I’ve heard this,” she explains. “And of course, it’s angered me before. Because I’m like, ‘If I fucking am, then why would you have treated me this way?’ And how many times? This isn’t like, ‘Oh a one-time thing,’ and here we are.”

“I’m so proud that I’m able to be kind and mature and show my children that mommy and daddy can coexist and be co-parents, and I’m able to be here for him when he’s in his time of need,” she continued. “Someone that I did not even wanna look at just a couple months ago, I have living under my roof. … I don’t care what you did to me. This is something beyond my pain. My moral compass is saying for me to be a good person and to be supportive when someone is in need.”

She also suggests that Thompson lost a parent recently. According to Us Weekly, Thompson’s mother died from a heart attack in January at the age of 53.

Still, Kardashian is eager for him to return to his home. “I still need my space. I love being alone,” she told him.