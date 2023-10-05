Tristan Thompson Calls Khloé Kardashian His 'Person,' Questions Why He Hurt Her

Khloé Kardashian has been working on being the bigger person.
Footage from Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians shows Kardashian and Tristan Thompson having a heart-to-heart-in her home, where he’s been staying since having to repair his home following the Southern California floods earlier this year.
“The thing that always sticks in my mind is I know how much I care about you, I know how much I love you,” Thompson tells her in the clip. “You’re my best friend. How come I meet my person—how come I’ve done so many wrong things to them? Why put you through that?”
The video then cuts to a confessional, where Kardashian reflects on what Thompson said.
“I’m not saying I don’t believe him but I’ve heard this,” she explains. “And of course, it’s angered me before. Because I’m like, ‘If I fucking am, then why would you have treated me this way?’ And how many times? This isn’t like, ‘Oh a one-time thing,’ and here we are.”
“I’m so proud that I’m able to be kind and mature and show my children that mommy and daddy can coexist and be co-parents, and I’m able to be here for him when he’s in his time of need,” she continued. “Someone that I did not even wanna look at just a couple months ago, I have living under my roof. … I don’t care what you did to me. This is something beyond my pain. My moral compass is saying for me to be a good person and to be supportive when someone is in need.”
She also suggests that Thompson lost a parent recently. According to Us Weekly, Thompson’s mother died from a heart attack in January at the age of 53.
Still, Kardashian is eager for him to return to his home. “I still need my space. I love being alone,” she told him.
Kardashian and Thompson share two kids, five-year-old True and one-year-old Tatum. Thompson also has two sons from two separate relationships, six-year-old Prince Oliver and two-year-old Theo.
At another point in the episode, Thompson reflects on what his kids might think of him due to his behavior.
"True is understanding stuff and Prince understands things where they go to school and they have classmates. The last thing I ever want them to do is feel embarrassed that I'm their father," he says.
"I think going down this journey that I've been on, especially with losing my mom, I always ask myself, 'Why do certain things to hurt certain people?'" he added.