Khloé Kardashian's Kids See Tristan Thompson Play for the First Time

While Thompson and Khloé are not romantically involved, they are choosing to co-parent. Thompson famously cheated on the Kardashian when she was pregnant with True. Last October, in an episode of The Kardashians, Kardashian touched on what it means for them to co-parent their kids.

“I’m so proud that I’m able to be kind and mature and show my children that mommy and daddy can coexist and be co-parents, and I’m able to be here for him when he’s in his time of need,” she said. “I don’t care what you did to me. This is something beyond my pain. My moral compass is saying for me to be a good person and to be supportive when someone is in need.”