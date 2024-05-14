Khloé Kardashian's Kids See Tristan Thompson Play for the First Time

Khloé Kardashian remains supportive of Tristan Thompson even though they’ve been through a lot.
Clips show the youngest Kardashian sister attending Thompson’s NBA game on Monday night in Cleveland against the Boston Celtics. Khloé brought their two children, True and Tatum with her, as well as Kim Kardashian’s oldest son, Saint. True was seen wearing a t-shirt with his father’s name and number on it, and Saint wore his uncle’s jersey.
According to, unfortunately, TMZ, this was the first game that True and Tatum have attended. The Cleveland Cavaliers went up against the Celtics for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, which the Cavs unfortunately lost 109-102.
Insiders told TMZ that True, who is six years old, had been wanting to attend a game for some time, so Kardashian made it happen. “Sources say Khloé thinks it will be fun [for 21-month-old Tatum] to see what he thinks of his dad playing,” TMZ writes.
While Thompson and Khloé are not romantically involved, they are choosing to co-parent. Thompson famously cheated on the Kardashian when she was pregnant with True. Last October, in an episode of The Kardashians, Kardashian touched on what it means for them to co-parent their kids.
“I’m so proud that I’m able to be kind and mature and show my children that mommy and daddy can coexist and be co-parents, and I’m able to be here for him when he’s in his time of need,” she said. “I don’t care what you did to me. This is something beyond my pain. My moral compass is saying for me to be a good person and to be supportive when someone is in need.”