Tyler Perry Puts $96.5M in Real Estate Up for Sale Ahead of Puerto Rico Move

Perry also listed his $39.5 million Wyoming retreat as he prepares to move to Puerto Rico with his son in 2027 and “slow down a bit,” though he has not announced changes to his production commitments.

The 24,500-square-foot mansion has eight bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a screening room, a guesthouse and staff quarters, and previously hosted Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Tyler Perry listed his 22.5-acre Beverly Hills estate for $57 million, bringing the combined asking price of two properties he put on the market this year to $96.5 million.

Tyler Perry is making some expensive changes ahead of his planned move to Puerto Rico. The filmmaker has listed his Beverly Hills mansion for $57 million, bringing the combined asking price of two properties he's put on the market this year to a staggering $96.5 million. The latest listing comes just weeks after Perry announced plans to relocate in 2027 and significantly reduce his workload. According to The Wall Street Journal, Perry's Beverly Hills estate spans 22.5 acres inside the gated Beverly Ridge Estates community. The roughly 24,500-square-foot Mediterranean-style mansion features eight bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a library, a private screening room, a bar, and expansive entertaining spaces. Outside, the property includes a swimming pool, landscaped grounds, a separate guesthouse and staff quarters.

Perry originally purchased the land for $4.3 million in 2004 before completing construction on the mansion in 2012. The estate has since hosted some major names, including Oprah Winfrey and former President Barack Obama. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also lived there temporarily after relocating to the United States in 2020, with Perry providing the couple with accommodations and security. The Beverly Hills listing follows Perry's decision to put his Jackson Hole, Wyoming, retreat on the market in June for $39.5 million. That property sits on more than 37 acres and features a nearly 11,000-square-foot custom log home. Together, the two estates have asking prices of $96.5 million. The listings arrive as Perry prepares to make some significant changes to his personal and professional life. During a Sept. 14 appearance on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle, the 57-year-old filmmaker said he plans to relocate to Puerto Rico with his 11-year-old son, Aman, at the beginning of 2027.