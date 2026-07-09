Tyler Perry Filmed 'Why Did I Get Married Again?' With a Broken Collarbone

Tyler Perry is revealing that Why Did I Get Married Again? almost got off to a painful start. As Netflix dropped the first teaser for the long-awaited sequel and confirmed a September 9 premiere date, Perry shared that he suffered a broken collarbone just two weeks before production began—an injury that followed him through nearly every day on set. Despite the setback, Perry still pulled double duty as the film's writer, director, producer, and one of its stars. Speaking to People, the 56-year-old said the injury happened during a bike ride shortly before cameras rolled in Italy.

"The cast will tell you their favorite experience is me walking around saying, 'Watch my shoulder,'" Perry joked. The warning became especially important during one of the movie's biggest sequences. "I was talking to everyone, directing and getting the cast to dance," he said of a large dance scene. "But my shoulder was in a lot of pain and I kept telling them to watch my shoulder." The phrase became such a running joke that, according to Perry, the cast eventually renamed their group chat "Watch my shoulder." The trailer offers fans their first look at the third installment of the franchise, reuniting many of the original stars more than 15 years after Why Did I Get Married Too? hit theaters. Perry returns alongside Tasha Smith, Sharon Leal, Michael Jai White, Lamman Rucker and Jill Scott, while Oscar nominee Taraji P. Henson joins the series for the first time.

The film also features Armani Greer, Everett Osborne, Da'Vinchi, Laya Deleon Hayes, Jaden Michael, Charles L. Smith II, Derrick A. King and Sydney Winbush. According to Netflix's synopsis, the story centers on the wedding of Marcus (Michael Jai White) and Angela's (Tasha Smith) daughter in Lake Como, Italy. As the longtime friends reunite, they discover their children have inherited more of their parents' habits than expected, forcing everyone to reflect on the choices that shaped their marriages. Henson recently teased that audiences can expect "everything you loved in the first film and more," adding, "Who doesn't love a destination wedding that brings together old and new friends?" The sequel also marks her fifth collaboration with Perry following I Can Do Bad All By Myself, The Family That Preys, Acrimony, and Straw. For Perry, the new chapter is about more than revisiting familiar characters. "I am most excited for audiences to see how these characters have matured and how their love for each other took them through some really hard times," he said.

He added that the film serves as "a wonderful reminder of how people grow, change, mature, and settle into what marriage is and not what we think it is when we're young."