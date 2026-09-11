Perez Hilton Knocks $350K Off Las Vegas Mansion as He Starts Over in Miami

Hilton said serious medical emergencies, an August mental health crisis, and a desire to live closer to extended family convinced him that leaving Las Vegas was “the only move” to make.

The 7,000-square-foot home served as Hilton’s personal and professional headquarters and includes a private “NextGen Suite” built for his mother, whom he calls a co-parent.

Perez Hilton cut the asking price of his six-bedroom Las Vegas mansion by $350,000 to $3.9 million after relocating to Miami with his children and mother.

Perez Hilton appears ready to make a clean break from Las Vegas. The celebrity blogger has knocked $350,000 off the price of his sprawling Nevada mansion as he settles into a dramatically different life in Miami following a year marked by serious health scares and a frightening mental health crisis. According to Realtor.com, Hilton originally put the six-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom home on the market for $4.25 million in June. Now, the 7,000-square-foot property is asking $3.9 million—a sizable cut for the house Hilton once described as the ideal setup for his unconventional family. The sale would end one of his last major ties to Las Vegas after he relocated to Miami with his three children and mother.

And this wasn't simply where Hilton slept. The custom-built mansion effectively became Perez Hilton’s headquarters. He filmed interviews, television appearances, documentaries, social media videos, and livestreams there. “It is a beautiful home, and it served me well personally and professionally,” Hilton previously told the outlet. “I filmed tons of television segments and news interviews from this home, and produced two documentaries.” The property also reflects just how intertwined Hilton's mother has been with raising his children. Hilton customized a private “NextGen Suite” for her, complete with its own entrance, living room, and kitchenette. “My mother is a huge part of my family,” he explained. “She's both grandmother and co-parent to my children.” That move has since taken on a much heavier context. Hilton was hospitalized in August after a disturbing livestream prompted multiple calls to authorities. His family later revealed that his children, niece, and sister had been inside his Miami home just minutes beforehand and fled after Hilton began “experiencing a severe mental health crisis and harming himself.” His relatives subsequently said their priority was helping his children “begin to heal from what they experienced.” But Hilton's decision to leave Vegas actually predates that crisis. Earlier this year, he survived a 21-day hospitalization and another health emergency involving a blood clot.