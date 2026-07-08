Dr. Phil’s Former Beverly Hills Estate Hits Market for $65K a Month

Anyone looking to live like Dr. Phil—at least for a while—can now lease the television personality's former Beverly Hills estate for $65,000 per month. The Mediterranean-style mansion, which he custom-built with his wife, Robin McGraw, is back on the luxury rental market after a series of price reductions. Per Realtor.com, the 12,025-square-foot property sits on roughly three-quarters of an acre behind private gates in Beverly Hills and features seven bedrooms, expansive entertaining spaces, a detached guesthouse, and garages capable of housing up to 13 vehicles. Completed in 2001, the estate served as the McGraw family's home for about a decade before they sold it for $12 million in 2011.

While the listing has sparked headlines, Dr. Phil no longer owns the property. It is now being offered for lease by its current owner through Illulian Realty, after debuting as a rental in 2025 at $100,000 per month, then $85,000, then $75,000, and now $65,000. Luxury is the defining theme throughout the home. A soaring double-height foyer opens into formal living and dining rooms, a chef's kitchen, and a private theater, while the primary suite occupies much of the second floor with dual spa-inspired bathrooms, oversized walk-in closets, a fireplace, and its own balcony. Outside, landscaped gardens surround covered loggias, a fountain, an alfresco dining pavilion, and multiple spaces designed for indoor-outdoor entertaining. The listing leans heavily into that appeal, describing the residence as offering an exceptional blend of "scale, sophistication, and timeless design." The primary suite is marketed as a "true private sanctuary," while broker Benjamin Illulian says the custom closets are "one-of-a-kind" because of their size and design. The grounds are also promoted as being "designed for seamless indoor-outdoor living," with resort-style landscaping intended to maximize privacy.