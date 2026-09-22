Nick and Vanessa Lachey Are Selling the $8.2M Home They Bought Back From Naomi Osaka Last Year

The 6,855-square-foot property features five bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a movie theater, pool, and full-size basketball court as the Lacheys prepare to leave California for a “new chapter.”

Osaka bought the home from the couple for $6.3 million in 2022 and added an approximately 800-square-foot guest house and gym before selling it back.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey listed their Tarzana estate for $8.2 million less than a year after buying it back from Naomi Osaka for just under $8 million.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey are putting one very familiar Los Angeles address back on the market. According to People, the Love Is Blind hosts listed their Tarzana estate for $8.2 million a little over a year after buying it back from Naomi Osaka for just under $8 million. It’s the latest turn for a house that has already gone from the Lacheys to Osaka, back to the Lacheys—and could soon belong to someone else entirely. “We love living at [this house]. It provided so many great memories,” Nick and Vanessa said in a joint statement. “We’re happy and excited for the next family to carry on the tradition and continue to love it as much as we did.”

The agency handling the listing said the couple is “leaving California for a new chapter.” The timing makes the listing stand out. Nick and Vanessa only recently reclaimed the home from Osaka, who bought it from them for $6.3 million in 2022. Osaka later listed the property for $8.3 million, and the Lacheys ultimately bought it back for a little under $8 million. So, in a few years, the couple sold the home to Osaka, paid roughly $1.7 million more than her original purchase price to get it back, and are now asking $8.2 million to hand over the keys again. Osaka also upgraded the property while she owned it. She added an approximately 800-square-foot guest house and gym with a kitchenette and spa-style bathroom, giving the estate an additional space geared toward training and recovery. The main house spans 6,855 square feet on nearly 30,000 square feet of land, with five bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The layout includes a movie theater, wine cellar, bar, and chef’s kitchen with two center islands, along with panoramic views of the San Fernando Valley. Outside, the estate features a large pool and a full-size lighted basketball court.