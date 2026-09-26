'90 Day Fiancé' Star Jenny Slatten's ALS Battle Worsens—And Fans Fear the Worst

With Slatten uninsured in India and unable to travel alone, supporters have launched a GoFundMe and Stand Up for Jenny comedy benefits to help cover her care.

The 68-year-old 90 Day Fiancé star is taking Edaravone and Riluzole to slow the disease, but her friend Penny says she is “getting weaker by the day.”

Jenny Slatten’s ALS has progressed to the point that speaking hurts, leaving her husband, Sumit Singh, to serve as her voice and full-time caregiver in India.

Jenny Slatten’s ALS battle has reached a heartbreaking new stage, with the beloved 90 Day Fiancé star now so weak that speaking has become painful—and her husband, Sumit Singh, has become her voice. According to Page Six, the latest update came through a GoFundMe created to help cover Slatten’s medical care in India, where Singh is caring for her full-time. According to Slatten’s friend Penny, the 68-year-old reality star is “getting weaker by the day” while taking Edaravone and Riluzole, two medications intended to slow the progression of ALS. Penny said Slatten is also taking B12, melatonin and magnesium, but the treatments have left her drained. “Jenny is getting weaker by the day,” Penny wrote, adding that Slatten now “hardly speaks” because it hurts too much.