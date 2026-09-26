Pop Culture

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Jenny Slatten's ALS Battle Worsens—And Fans Fear the Worst

With no medical insurance in India, the TLC couple is relying on a GoFundMe and fan-led benefits to help cover Jenny's mounting ALS care.

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Jenny Slatten is Losing Her Battle with ALS
Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for TLC

Key Takeaways

  • Jenny Slatten’s ALS has progressed to the point that speaking hurts, leaving her husband, Sumit Singh, to serve as her voice and full-time caregiver in India.
  • The 68-year-old 90 Day Fiancé star is taking Edaravone and Riluzole to slow the disease, but her friend Penny says she is “getting weaker by the day.”
  • With Slatten uninsured in India and unable to travel alone, supporters have launched a GoFundMe and Stand Up for Jenny comedy benefits to help cover her care.

Jenny Slatten’s ALS battle has reached a heartbreaking new stage, with the beloved 90 Day Fiancé star now so weak that speaking has become painful—and her husband, Sumit Singh, has become her voice.

According to Page Six, the latest update came through a GoFundMe created to help cover Slatten’s medical care in India, where Singh is caring for her full-time. According to Slatten’s friend Penny, the 68-year-old reality star is “getting weaker by the day” while taking Edaravone and Riluzole, two medications intended to slow the progression of ALS. Penny said Slatten is also taking B12, melatonin and magnesium, but the treatments have left her drained.

“Jenny is getting weaker by the day,” Penny wrote, adding that Slatten now “hardly speaks” because it hurts too much.

“Sumit speaks more for her and is the main spokesperson for his wife,” she continued. “Sumit is Jenny’s main caregiver and doing a great job each day.”

Slatten and Singh were never just another franchise couple. Their relationship became one of the show’s most unlikely, stubbornly romantic storylines: an American woman and an Indian man fighting through family opposition, cultural pressure, distance, and a 30-year age gap before finally marrying in India in 2021 on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Slatten and Singh went public with her ALS diagnosis in May, months after she received the diagnosis in December 2025. Her symptoms reportedly began about a year earlier, including frightening choking episodes while drinking water. Since then, the couple has kept fans updated as Slatten’s condition has worsened.

Last month, the decline became impossible to miss. In a video shared with followers, Singh asked Slatten if she wanted to say something to fans. Her answer was brief and devastating: “No, I can’t talk.”

Singh then explained what was happening. “Unfortunately, the ALS is progressing and it’s starting to show more in her talk, like, it’s hard for her to talk now,” he said.

The couple has also had to defend asking fans for help. Slatten does not have medical insurance in India, where Singh is caring for her, and she previously said she did not want to become “a burden” to her children in the United States.

Singh has explained that relocating is not simple either, because getting a U.S. visa is difficult for him and Slatten is not in a position to travel alone.

That reality has turned their fundraiser into a lifeline. Penny said Slatten’s loved ones still hope additional care may improve her comfort and mobility. “There are trials that have shown great response with Acupuncture and other Holistic services that can greatly improve mobility and feeling less tired,” she wrote.

The wider 90 Day Fiancé world has already started rallying. Sarper Guven, whose own Last Resort fallout with Shekinah Garner has dominated recent franchise drama, organized Stand Up for Jenny comedy benefits to help raise money for Slatten’s care.

He previously told fans that buying tickets would support Jenny while also giving them “great fun.”

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