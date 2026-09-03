'90 Day Fiancé' Star Sumit Singh Denied U.S. Visa as Jenny Slatten's ALS Worsens

The family says it will keep fighting as Slatten’s GoFundMe surpasses $100,000 and fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Sarper Guven hosts comedy benefits for her medical expenses.

Slatten’s daughter Christina Cuevas said her mother’s bulbar ALS has weakened her spine, neck, hands, speech, balance, and mobility, prompting public appeals to California lawmakers for help.

Jenny Slatten’s family is pursuing emergency humanitarian options after U.S. officials denied her husband Sumit Singh a visa to accompany her from India to America for ALS treatment.

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh have hit another roadblock in their attempt to return to the United States as the 90 Day Fiancé star's ALS symptoms continue to worsen. Slatten's daughter, Christina Cuevas, revealed on TikTok that Singh's visa application was denied after his interview, complicating the family's efforts to bring Slatten home for further medical care. But Cuevas made clear that the family isn't done fighting. “Sumit had his visa interview, and he was denied,” she said. “Don't worry, it's not the end of it. We are not giving up.”

Cuevas said she has again contacted members of Congress and is now seeking an emergency humanitarian option that could allow Singh to accompany his wife to the U.S. The urgency has increased as Slatten loses strength. “My mom is getting weaker,” Cuevas said. “She's getting weaker in her spine and her neck and her hands.” In a follow-up video directed to California lawmakers Alex Padilla, Adam Schiff and Ken Calvert, Cuevas made a public appeal for assistance and revealed another significant detail about her mother's condition: Slatten has bulbar ALS. “I am reaching out to you as a daughter who needs to bring her seriously ill mother home,” Cuevas said. “My mom, Jenny, is an American citizen currently living in India with her husband, Sumit, my stepfather. My mother has been diagnosed with bulbar ALS.”

Bulbar-onset ALS is a form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in which symptoms initially affect functions including speech, chewing, and swallowing. According to the ALS Therapy Institute, bulbar-onset ALS patients have a much lower life expectancy than limb-onset ALS patients, with an average life expectancy of two years following diagnosis. In late August, Singh revealed that his wife's ability to speak had deteriorated considerably. When he asked whether she wanted to address fans in an Instagram video, Slatten managed only, “No, I can't talk.” “Unfortunately, the ALS is progressing and it's starting to show more in her talk,” Singh explained. “It's hard for her to talk now.” Her mobility has also declined. Singh said Slatten was struggling with balance as weakness increasingly affected her neck and back. The changes were especially striking after Slatten had reassured fans just weeks earlier that she remained largely independent despite her diagnosis. “I'm OK,” she said in July. “I talk slow, but I'm able to take care of myself … with help from him.”