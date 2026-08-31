Pop Culture

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Jenny Slatten Says She 'Can't Talk' as ALS Progresses

The couple’s urgent push for U.S. medical care faces a painful obstacle: Singh still needs visa approval to accompany his wife from India.

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Jenny Slatten Left with Limited Ability to Speak as ALS Symptoms Worsen
Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for TLC

Key Takeaways

  • Jenny Slatten said, “I can’t talk,” as her ALS increasingly affects her speech, mobility, balance, and strength.
  • Her husband and primary caregiver, Sumit Singh, says he still needs visa approval to accompany her from India to the U.S. for additional medical care.
  • The couple has sought financial help through GoFundMe and fan fundraisers since Slatten, 68, revealed her diagnosis in May.

Jenny Slatten’s battle with ALS has taken a difficult turn, with the 90 Day Fiancé star now struggling to speak as the disease continues to affect her mobility and strength.

In a new Instagram video, husband Sumit Singh asked Slatten if she had anything to say to fans. Her answer was brief and heartbreaking.

“No, I can’t talk,” Slatten said slowly.

According to The New York Post, Singh then explained that her condition has noticeably worsened since the couple’s last public update.

“Unfortunately, the ALS is progressing and it’s starting to show more in her talk,” he said. “It’s hard for her to talk now.”

Speech isn’t the only concern. Singh said Slatten is also having more difficulty walking and maintaining her balance, which he attributed to increasing weakness throughout her neck, back, and spine.

“I feel like it’s more about Jenny losing strength in her backbone and neck and all … her spine,” Singh explained, adding that the weakness is making it harder for her “to balance while she’s walking or doing anything.”

The update is a sharp change from late July, when Slatten pushed back against false reports that she was bedridden or completely dependent on others. At the time, she told followers, “I’m OK. I talk slow, but I’m able to take care of myself … with help from him.”

Now, the couple is again pushing for a solution that could allow Slatten to return to the United States for additional medical care.

That plan remains complicated by Singh’s visa status. Slatten’s doctors have previously advised that she should not make the lengthy trip from India alone, meaning Singh would need permission to accompany her. The family began pursuing an emergency tourist visa earlier this summer, but Singh said he still has not been approved.

The stakes, he said, feel much bigger now.

“If I don’t get the visa, it means that we will be apart forever,” Singh said. “This is a reason Jenny doesn’t want to go to America without me.”

He also appealed directly for help from anyone familiar with U.S. immigration law.

“I hope someone will be able to come up with a solution, maybe a lawyer or attorney or someone, a specialist in immigration or something,” he said.

Slatten, 68, publicly revealed her ALS diagnosis in May after experiencing symptoms for more than a year. The couple initially addressed rumors that she had suffered a stroke before doctors determined she had amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a progressive neurological disease that affects voluntary muscle movement.

Since then, Singh has taken on the role of Slatten’s primary caregiver while the couple has sought treatment options and financial assistance. They also launched a GoFundMe to help cover medical expenses, with Singh previously explaining, “Money will not heal, but it supports and makes life easier.”

Their 90 Day Fiancé castmates have also stepped in. Sarper Guven organized stand-up comedy benefits for Slatten earlier this summer, while fans have contributed through donations, Cameos, and other fundraisers.

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