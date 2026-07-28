‘90 Day Fiancé’ Stars Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh Give ALS Update Amid ‘Bedridden’ Rumors

Amid mounting medical and financial strain since her ALS diagnosis, the couple continues to lean on GoFundMe, Cameos, and fundraisers from the 90 Day Fiancé community, thanking fans for support that “gives us hope and strength.”

They’re urgently pursuing a U.S. spousal tourist visa for Sumit so Jenny can return to America for treatment, after doctors ruled she can no longer make the long flight from India alone.

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh shut down false reports that her ALS has left her bedridden, with Jenny stressing she can still care for herself—slow speech and all—with Sumit’s help.

90 Day Fiancé star Jenny Slatten is setting the record straight after false reports claimed her ALS had progressed to the point that she was bedridden. In a new Instagram video, Jenny and her husband, Sumit Singh, addressed the rumors head-on, making it clear that while the disease has changed their lives, the reality is far different from what's circulating online. “What you see on some pages, some people are posting that she's on a hospital bed and unable to do anything, which is a lie,” Sumit said. “Jenny doesn’t like that.”