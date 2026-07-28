‘90 Day Fiancé’ Stars Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh Give ALS Update Amid ‘Bedridden’ Rumors

Key Takeaways
- Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh shut down false reports that her ALS has left her bedridden, with Jenny stressing she can still care for herself—slow speech and all—with Sumit’s help.
- They’re urgently pursuing a U.S. spousal tourist visa for Sumit so Jenny can return to America for treatment, after doctors ruled she can no longer make the long flight from India alone.
- Amid mounting medical and financial strain since her ALS diagnosis, the couple continues to lean on GoFundMe, Cameos, and fundraisers from the 90 Day Fiancé community, thanking fans for support that “gives us hope and strength.”
90 Day Fiancé star Jenny Slatten is setting the record straight after false reports claimed her ALS had progressed to the point that she was bedridden.
In a new Instagram video, Jenny and her husband, Sumit Singh, addressed the rumors head-on, making it clear that while the disease has changed their lives, the reality is far different from what's circulating online.
“What you see on some pages, some people are posting that she's on a hospital bed and unable to do anything, which is a lie,” Sumit said. “Jenny doesn’t like that.”
Per Page Six, although her speech has become noticeably slower—a common symptom of ALS—she said she's still able to handle many day-to-day tasks.
“I'm OK,” Jenny told followers. “I talk slow, but I'm able to take care of myself... with help from him.”
Sumit added, “I'm always there for her.”
The couple also shared that they're continuing to push forward with plans to bring Jenny back to the United States for additional treatment. Doctors have advised that she can no longer make the long flight from India by herself, making Sumit's visa application a critical part of the process.
“It's not like we are staying idle; we are trying,” Sumit said. “I believe it’s hard for Indians to get an American visa, but still, we are trying our best. Hoping that I will get the visa soon.”
The visa update follows news from Jenny's daughter, Christina, who recently revealed that the family applied for an emergency tourist spousal visa instead of a green card to speed up the process. She also confirmed Jenny's physician submitted documentation stating she should no longer travel alone because of her condition.
Jenny first revealed her ALS diagnosis in May after months of fan speculation over her slurred speech. At the time, she explained that she and Sumit initially believed she had suffered a stroke before doctors determined she had amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a progressive neurological disease that gradually affects muscle movement, speech, swallowing, and breathing.
“There was a rumor that I had a stroke, but it turned out to be ALS,” Jenny wrote when announcing her diagnosis.
Since then, the couple has been transparent about the financial and emotional challenges that come with the disease. They launched a GoFundMe after explaining that Jenny lacks health insurance in India, with Sumit later defending the decision.
“Money will not heal, but it supports and makes life easier,” he said.
Support has continued to pour in from the 90 Day Fiancé community. Castmate Sarper Guven recently expanded his New York City comedy fundraiser for Jenny after the first show sold out, helping raise money for her ongoing medical care.
In the caption accompanying their latest video, Jenny and Sumit thanked everyone who has donated, booked Cameos, attended fundraisers, or simply sent encouraging messages.
“Your kindness means the world to us,” they wrote. “Every little thing you do gives us hope and strength.”