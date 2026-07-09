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'90 Day Fiancé' Star Sarper Guven Adds Second NYC Show for Jenny Slatten’s ALS Fight

With his first benefit sold out, the '90 Day Fiancé' star doubles down on laughs and fundraising as his co-star battles a devastating ALS diagnosis.

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Sarper Guven Adds Another Comedy Show to Support Co-Star Jenny Slatten's ALS Treatments
Photo by Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images for ABA | Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for TLC

Support for Jenny Slatten continues to grow after Sarper Guven announced that his upcoming benefit comedy event has expanded due to strong demand.

In a new Instagram update, the 90 Day Fiancé star revealed that the first "Stand Up for Jenny" show has officially sold out, prompting organizers to add another performance on July 23 at New York City's Broadway Comedy Club. The fundraiser is designed to help cover Slatten's ALS treatments, with proceeds going toward her care after expenses are covered.

“Stand Up for Jenny. New update!” Guven said in the video. “Finally, we sold out the first show. And we have added a second show for July 23rd in New York City.”

He also shared that ticket sales have already passed the 200 mark but emphasized that more support is still needed. “In total, so far, we have 225 tickets sold,” Guven said. “Which is good! But not enough.”

Rather than simply asking fans to donate, Guven pitched the event as both a fundraiser and a night of entertainment. “By getting those tickets and coming to those shows, you won't only support Jenny, but also, you will have great fun,” he said before teasing fresh material inspired by the current season of 90 Day: The Last Resort.

“I wrote a lot of new jokes about The Last Resort,” he added. “Some people there, on the show, deserve to be roasted intensely. You understand who I mean, right?”

The fundraiser builds on Guven's earlier effort to rally the 90 Day Fiancé community around Slatten after she revealed she had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as ALS. The progressive neurological disease affects nerve cells that control voluntary muscle movement and currently has no cure.

When Jenny and her husband, Sumit Singh, first announced the diagnosis, they explained they had initially kept the news private while searching for treatment options.

“There was a rumor that I had a stroke, but it turned out to be ALS,” Jenny wrote at the time. “We are open to any kind of help — treatments, clinical trials, lifestyle changes, or anything that could help treat this disease or slow down its progression.”

Since then, Sumit has spoken candidly about the financial realities of managing Jenny's condition while the couple lives in India. He recently defended his decision to ask fans for financial support, saying, “Money will not heal, but it will support and make life easier.”

Guven's original fundraiser announcement immediately drew appreciation from the couple, with Sumit commenting, “Thank you so much @sarper90day! Can't thank you enough.”

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