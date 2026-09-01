Pop Culture

'90 Day Fiancé' Fans Raise More Than $100K for Jenny Slatten's Ongoing ALS Battle

The GoFundMe surge comes as Sumit Singh reveals his wife's heartbreaking decline—and explains why she cannot make the long journey home alone.

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Jenny Slatten's GoFundMe to Return to the USA Reaches $100K
Image Courtesy of TLC. Used with Permission.

Key Takeaways

  • Fans have donated more than $108,000 to help 90 Day Fiancé star Jenny Slatten cover ALS-related medical costs and return from India to the U.S. for treatment.
  • Slatten now struggles to speak, walk, and maintain her balance, while an unresolved visa application prevents her husband, Sumit Singh, from accompanying her on the trip doctors say she should not make alone.
  • Singh defended the fundraiser—launched after Slatten disclosed her diagnosis and the potential $200,000 annual cost of medication—saying, “Money will not heal, but it supports and makes life easier.”

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé star Jenny Slatten have pushed her GoFundMe past a major milestone as her fight against ALS becomes increasingly urgent.

According to TMZ, the fundraiser created for Slatten and her husband, Sumit Singh, has now surpassed $108,000 in donations from more than 2,800 donors, bringing the campaign into six figures. The money is intended to help cover Slatten’s mounting medical expenses as the couple works to get her back to the United States for additional treatment.

That support comes at a particularly difficult moment. Singh recently revealed that Slatten’s ALS has progressed to the point that speaking has become extremely difficult. When he asked whether she wanted to address fans in a recent video, Slatten responded simply, “I can’t talk.” Singh also said she is having more trouble walking and maintaining her balance.

Getting her to the U.S., however, remains complicated.

Slatten and Singh currently live in India, where they have been trying to manage her care since her diagnosis. The couple has been pursuing a visa for Singh so he can accompany his wife to the United States, but that application remains unresolved.

Doctors have previously advised that Slatten should no longer make the long international trip alone, leaving the couple caught between her worsening health and an immigration process they cannot control.

Singh made the stakes clear in an earlier update.

“If I don’t get the visa, it means that we will be apart forever,” he said, explaining why Slatten does not want to travel to America without him.

The GoFundMe was launched in May by Slatten’s friend Penny Minincleri after the reality star publicly disclosed her ALS battle. According to the campaign, Slatten’s medication alone could cost more than $200,000 for a single year.

The fundraiser hasn’t been without scrutiny. Some viewers questioned why two longtime reality TV personalities needed public financial help, prompting Slatten and Singh to defend the campaign. Singh previously stressed that the money wasn’t being treated as a cure-all.

“Money will not heal, but it supports and makes life easier,” he said. “We never ask for money before, we’ve been on the show, we’ve struggled a lot many times, but we never ask. And we need it now.”

The 90 Day Fiancé community has also rallied around Slatten outside the GoFundMe. Castmate Sarper Guven organized comedy benefit shows earlier this summer and eventually expanded the effort after the first performance sold out.

Slatten’s ALS battle stretches back further than her public announcement. She and Singh learned she had the disease after she developed symptoms that included difficulty swallowing and changes in her speech.

Slatten has also shared that the diagnosis carries a painful family connection: her father died from ALS.

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