Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo Put $7M Tennessee Home Up for Sale After Divorce

The exes deny infidelity, remain close, and still plan to have a child through IVF as Bunnie moves forward with Dylan Wolf and Jelly Roll reportedly dates privately.

The custom-built estate spans 10 acres and includes seven bathrooms, an automotive showroom, outdoor dining spaces, and a resort-style pool.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo listed their five-bedroom Franklin, Tennessee home for nearly $7 million after finalizing their divorce in July.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo have put their sprawling Tennessee home on the market for just under $7 million, months after the former couple finalized their divorce—and after activity at the same property helped expose their then-secret separation. According to Page Six, the custom-built Franklin home hit the market Wednesday. Sitting on 10 acres overlooking the Tennessee countryside, the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom property features a chef's kitchen, an automotive showroom, and outdoor amenities including another kitchen, dining area, and a resort-style pool. It's a major piece of the life Jelly Roll and Bunnie built during their nearly decade-long marriage, and where their breakup first became visible.

Jelly Roll quietly filed for divorce in May, citing irreconcilable differences, and the pair managed to keep the split under wraps for more than a month. Then, on June 15, people spotted moving trucks outside the Franklin house. By July, the divorce was finalized. Court documents showed the exes reached a confidential agreement dividing their properties, furniture, vehicles, aircraft, and debts. Bunnie also received a one-time payment from Jelly Roll, while both sides revoked previous permissions allowing their respective teams to access each other's personal accounts. Their relationship, however, has been considerably harder to divide than their property. Bunnie has repeatedly called Jelly Roll her best friend and said their marriage ended "on the best possible terms that you could ever have [for] a divorce." Jelly Roll echoed that sentiment during a June concert while shutting down speculation that infidelity caused their split. "Nobody cheated on nobody," he told the crowd. "Bunnie, I love you, baby. Thank you for those 10 years."

Even more unusually, the former couple still plans to have a child together through IVF. Bunnie previously revealed that they lost four embryos during their marriage and described the fertility process as something that "wrecked" her emotionally, spiritually, and physically. But maintaining a family connection hasn't stopped their romantic lives from moving forward. Bunnie has gotten increasingly close to 24-year-old Calabasas Confidential star Dylan Wolf since the two were caught kissing under Fourth of July fireworks—at Jelly Roll's Goodnight Nashville bar, no less. What Bunnie initially dismissed as a kiss has since turned into Waffle House dates and a much more telling declaration. "He gave me my smile back," she recently wrote while defending the relationship from critics.