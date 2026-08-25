Jelly Roll Reveals He’s Lost 300 Pounds During ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ Guest-Hosting Gig

Jelly Roll, who is filling in for Kimmel for four nights, arrived for his hosting stint in unfamiliar territory before he even reached the monologue. He told viewers it was the first time he had ever worn a suit and tie. “I didn’t wear one to the Grammys,” he joked. “I didn’t wear one to court. I didn’t wear one to my father’s funeral. But I look alright, don’t I?”

Jelly Roll has reached another major milestone in his dramatic physical transformation: the country star says he has now lost 300 pounds. He revealed the new number while guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live this week, turning his own weight-loss journey into material for a monologue about President Donald Trump’s health and history of mocking people over their appearance.

The singer later shifted to Trump while discussing reports about the president’s weight, using the subject to reveal just how far his own health journey has progressed. Jelly Roll said he has dropped 300 pounds over the past several years.

“That means I’ve lost an entire Donald Trump,” he joked.

Jelly Roll then addressed Trump’s past comments about other people’s bodies after Jimmy Kimmel Live aired a montage of the president criticizing people over their weight and appearance. “Well, Mr. President, from one fat pig to another, take it from me that physical fitness is very important,” Jelly Roll said, before adding a characteristically NSFW punchline: “And trust me, you’ll be happy to see your penis again.”

The 300-pound milestone represents a significant jump from where Jelly Roll was just last year. In April 2025, he told Pat McAfee during Big Night AHT that he had started at 540 pounds and had reached 357 pounds.

His now-ex-wife, Bunnie Xo, has also defended him against people who suddenly began commenting on his attractiveness as the weight came off. After one person remarked that her husband was “so hot now,” Bunnie pushed back, saying, “He’s always had the same face. He’s always had the same heart. He’s always had the same soul.”