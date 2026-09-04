Pop Culture

Journalist Threatens ‘Non-Stop Rumors’ About Inde Navarrette After Claiming Her Team Ghosted Him

Jeff Sneider called his message a ‘threat’ and said being ignored lets him ‘say whatever I want,’ which he claimed has proven lucrative.

Inde Navarrette is Making Alleged Journalists Weird
Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Entertainment journalist Jeff Sneider told Inde Navarrette’s representatives he could become a “useful friend” or share “literally everything” he hears about her after her team ignored him.
  • Sneider called his message a “threat,” promising “non-stop rumors” and saying the freedom to “say whatever I want” has proved lucrative.
  • Reddit’s Marvel Studios community permanently banned Sneider as a source over his conduct as Navarrette’s profile rises with her casting as Rogue in Marvel’s developing X-Men franchise.

Inde Navarrette’s team apparently isn't responding to Jeff Sneider’s outreach, and this is making him very, very angry. The entertainment journalist has now made that lack of access remarkably public, telling the actress’s representatives that he could either be a "useful friend" or share "literally everything" he hears about her—and later describing his own message as a "threat."

As confirmed by Pink News, Sneider posted on X that he intends to cover Navarrette "for a long time," alongside what appeared to be part of an email sent to her representatives. "I can be a useful friend to her team... or I can share literally everything I hear about her," he wrote, adding, "The best part is, THEY get to decide."

When another user characterized the post as a complaint that Navarrette’s team wouldn’t pay attention to him, Sneider was emphatic about how he saw it.

"Complaining? I wasn't complaining. That was a threat!" Sneider responded. "Engage, or don't, and be subjected to non-stop rumors."

He went further, saying he'd "love to continue being ignored" because he could "say whatever I want," adding, "It's proven to be very lucrative for me."

This is not the first time Sneider's conduct or reporting has put him in the headlines.

Sneider was fired from Variety in 2013 amid reports of "unprofessional" behavior after losing a Christopher Nolan Interstellar scoop to The Hollywood Reporter. Around that time, he posted about driving his car into a tree and wrote that his blood would be "on Hollywood's hands."

His tenure at Mashable also ended in 2016 following controversy over his racist comments about #OscarsSoWhite; a company spokesperson confirmed his departure after the backlash.

More recently, in 2024, Sneider reported that Sydney Sweeney would star opposite Johnny Depp in Day Drinker. Sweeney publicly rejected the report, writing that people sometimes "make stuff up," while Sneider characterized her response as a "non-denial."

That history has become newly relevant amid the Navarrette controversy. On Friday, September 4, moderators of Reddit's Marvel Studios community announced that Sneider would be permanently prohibited as a source for leaks and rumors.

Although his reporting had previously been allowed because moderators considered some of it reliable, they said that would end immediately, citing what they characterized as his "actions and threats with harassment towards other parties involved in the community/Studios/actors."

The moderators also said users posting Sneider-sourced leaks or rumors could also receive temporary bans.

Sneider’s fixation on Inde Navarrette comes as her career accelerates. The Obsession breakout recently appeared alongside Kevin Durant at Fanatics Fest for Call of Duty, a franchise she has played since childhood and has previously streamed online.

She even left Fanatics Fest with a sealed 2009 copy of Modern Warfare 2 reportedly worth around $1,000.

Navarrette has also been linked to Apple Original Films and Plan B's The Waffle House Index, and has recently been confirmed as part of Marvel’s developing X-Men franchise, in which she was cast as Rogue.

She has even expressed interest in Taylor Sheridan and Peter Berg's upcoming Call of Duty movie, saying, "I would love to join as a computer voice for sure!"

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