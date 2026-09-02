Pop Culture

‘Obsession’ Producer Says She Was Cut Out of Profits From $505M Horror Smash

Leonora Ann Darby is suing for a 33.33% share of Tea Shop’s net profits from the film, alleging broken promises after the horror movie became a global hit.

'Obsession' Producer Sues, Says She Was Cut Out of $505M Profits
Image Courtesy of Focus Features. Used with Permission.

Key Takeaways

  • Executive producer Leonora Ann Darby sued Tea Shop Productions co-founders James Harris and Mark Lane, claiming they promised her one-third of the net profits from films she produced but cut her out of Obsession’s earnings.
  • Darby says she helped rescue the film by restoring director Curry Barker’s control of the edit, pushing for reshoots, reshaping its early acts, and committing the story to its supernatural premise.
  • She seeks a full accounting, unpaid wages and expenses, and her alleged 33.33 percent share after the ultra-low-budget horror breakout grossed $505.7 million worldwide.

The producer who says she helped rescue Obsession before it became a $505 million horror phenomenon is now suing for her share of the money. Leonora Ann Darby filed a lawsuit against Tea Shop Productions co-founders James Harris and Mark Lane, alleging they shut her out of the film’s profits despite promising to compensate her as an equal producer.

Filed August 28 in the Los Angeles Superior Court, the complaint centers on an alleged 2024 agreement granting Darby one-third of the net profits that Tea Shop received from films she lead-produced, according to Entertainment Weekly. Darby, who is officially credited as an executive producer on Obsession, claims she performed the work of a lead producer but was denied the pay, recognition, and financial access that came with that role.

She is seeking her alleged 33.33 percent share, a full accounting of the film’s revenue, unpaid wages and expenses, compensation tied to other projects, and relief for alleged retaliation.

Directed by 26-year-old YouTube filmmaker Curry Barker and starring Inde Navarrette and Michael Johnston, the ultra-low-budget thriller opened with $17.2 million before showing unusually strong staying power at the box office. Driven by word of mouth, the movie eventually earned $505.7 million worldwide.

That figure represents the film’s theatrical gross—not its net profit—but it turned Obsession into one of the year’s biggest breakout hits and raised the stakes of any dispute over participation in its earnings.

According to the lawsuit, Darby stepped in after Barker lost control of the film’s edit to another editor. She allegedly pushed for Barker to regain authority over the cut, advocated for reshoots and supplied notes that reshaped the characters and early acts.

The complaint says her “strong recommendation” to commit fully to the story’s supernatural elements—including making the One Wish Willow real within the film—“critically resulted in a new pathway for the film.”

Her attorneys described the case as the result of “a seven-year pattern of unequal treatment and broken compensation promises” toward a younger female producer whose work was “material to the growth” of Tea Shop.

The filing also accuses Harris and Lane of minimizing Darby’s public role after the movie took off. She claims she was not invited to the Los Angeles premiere and was repeatedly denied the recognition she was promised.

Darby’s attorney, Thomas K. Richards, said she had brought “serious and substantial claims, supported by a detailed factual record,” adding that she intends to pursue the case fully.

Representatives for Tea Shop Productions and Barker had not responded publicly to requests for comment at the time the lawsuit was reported.

Related Stories

Inde Navarette Goes Back to Her Twitch Streamer Roots as She Receives a Rare 'Call of Duty' Game Worth $1,000
Pop Culture

'Obsession' Star Inde Navarrette Reunites with 'Call of Duty' Fans and a $1,000 MW2 Treasure

The ‘Obsession’ star reunites with the Call of Duty community that knew her first, scoring a sealed 'Modern Warfare 2' grail live in front of fans.

Bernadette Giacomazzo52 days ago
Bad Bunny's Ex Can Pursue Copyright Claim for Voice Note, Says Judge
Music

Bad Bunny's Ex Wins Key Ruling in $40M 'Bad Bunny, Baby' Lawsuit

The Puerto Rico Supreme Court revives Carliz De La Cruz Hernández's $40M battle over the iconic 'Bad Bunny, baby' tag and who really owns that sound.

Bernadette Giacomazzo58 days ago
Daddy Yankee Slaps Ex-Wife With New $12M Lawsuit, Claiming 'Betrayal'
Music

Daddy Yankee Accuses Ex-Wife of ‘Betrayal’ in New $12M Lawsuit

'These actions were not accidental or negligent,' he said in the suit.

Bernadette Giacomazzo404 days ago

Trending

1
MusicLil Durk's Lawyers Push for Jury to Watch More of Akademiks Interview (UPDATE)
2
Music50 Best Chicago Rappers of All Time, Ranked
3
Pop CultureExclusive: Sydney Sweeney Talks Novig Partnership, New 'Just Sports' Campaign
4
BetsPatriots at Seahawks Odds: Spread, Moneyline, Total, Props for NFL Opener
5
MusicMegan Thee Stallion Says She Was 'Losing' Herself While Dating Klay Thompson
6
MusicKrayzie Bone Denies Layzie Bone's Claims He Was Left in the Dark About Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Tour

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App