'Obsession' Star Inde Navarrette Reunites with 'Call of Duty' Fans and a $1,000 MW2 Treasure

Inde Navarrette took a nostalgic trip back to where her gaming journey began—and walked away with a collector's item to remember it by. The Obsession star was surprised by a fan with a sealed 2009 copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, an ultra-rare edition reportedly worth around $1,000. Holding the display-cased copy, Navarrette recognized exactly what she had received. "This is one of the earliest, rarest copies of Modern Warfare 2. This is the 2009 version," she said, per Variety. After noting that "one recently sold for a thousand dollars," she laughed off any suggestion of cashing in. "I'm not selling this one." Asked where the collectible would live, she replied simply: "In my house. In my room."

Alongside playable demos, celebrity competitions and live activations, Navarrette joined Activision chief marketing officer Tyler Bahl, NBA star Kevin Durant and Infinity Ward director Mark Grigsby for a panel celebrating the game's impact on sports, entertainment and pop culture. Navarrette's appearance wasn't just another celebrity cameo. According to Bahl, it was a chance to reconnect the actress with the gaming community that knew her long before television audiences did. "We just want to celebrate her and the amazing success of Obsession and to see her blow up," Bahl said. "We've been following her, we've seen her streams and she's super competitive."