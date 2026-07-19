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'Obsession' Star Inde Navarrette Reunites with 'Call of Duty' Fans and a $1,000 MW2 Treasure

The ‘Obsession’ star reunites with the Call of Duty community that knew her first, scoring a sealed 'Modern Warfare 2' grail live in front of fans.

Inde Navarette Goes Back to Her Twitch Streamer Roots as She Receives a Rare 'Call of Duty' Game Worth $1,000
Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Fanatics

Inde Navarrette took a nostalgic trip back to where her gaming journey began—and walked away with a collector's item to remember it by. The Obsession star was surprised by a fan with a sealed 2009 copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, an ultra-rare edition reportedly worth around $1,000.

Holding the display-cased copy, Navarrette recognized exactly what she had received. "This is one of the earliest, rarest copies of Modern Warfare 2. This is the 2009 version," she said, per Variety. After noting that "one recently sold for a thousand dollars," she laughed off any suggestion of cashing in. "I'm not selling this one." Asked where the collectible would live, she replied simply: "In my house. In my room."

Alongside playable demos, celebrity competitions and live activations, Navarrette joined Activision chief marketing officer Tyler Bahl, NBA star Kevin Durant and Infinity Ward director Mark Grigsby for a panel celebrating the game's impact on sports, entertainment and pop culture.

Navarrette's appearance wasn't just another celebrity cameo. According to Bahl, it was a chance to reconnect the actress with the gaming community that knew her long before television audiences did. "We just want to celebrate her and the amazing success of Obsession and to see her blow up," Bahl said. "We've been following her, we've seen her streams and she's super competitive."

He added that longtime fans have been reminding newcomers that Navarrette's Call of Duty credentials are authentic. "She's legit. Go back, watch the streams. She was super competitive."

Navarrette has spoken openly about growing up with the franchise, recalling that her older brother introduced her to Call of Duty when she was seven or eight years old by playing Modern Warfare 2 together. "My favorite map was Rust, with my primary being the SCAR and my secondary being the THUMPER," she said, joking that her brother "would usually win."

Years later, she built a Twitch streaming community during the COVID-19 pandemic before her acting career accelerated.

The event also underscored Activision's broader push ahead of Modern Warfare 4's October 23 launch. The publisher is betting on hands-on experiences, sports partnerships, and celebrity ambassadors to re-energize one of gaming's biggest franchises.

Bahl pointed to the overlap between sports fans and Call of Duty players, while also teasing that fans should keep an eye on the franchise's future expansion, including the upcoming Taylor Sheridan and Peter Berg-produced Call of Duty feature film.

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