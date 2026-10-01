‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Shekinah Garner Makes Sarper Guven Split Official With Divorce Filing

Garner called the decision heartbreaking but final after accusing Guven of using their marriage to boost his comedy and reality-TV career, while he denied choosing fame over her.

The 90 Day Fiancé stars married in November 2024 and separated on September 22, 2026; they have no minor children, and Garner seeks spousal support.

Shekinah Garner filed for divorce from Sarper Guven on September 28, citing irreconcilable differences days after they publicly confirmed their split.

Shekinah Garner said last week that she still saw herself as married to Sarper Guven. Now she's taking the legal step to end it. The 90 Day Fiancé star filed for divorce on Monday, September 28, citing irreconcilable differences, according to court documents TMZ obtained. The filing comes just days after Shekinah and Sarper publicly confirmed their split and after months of increasingly bitter accusations about what happened to their marriage. According to the documents, Shekinah and Sarper married on Nov. 11, 2024, and separated on Sept. 22, 2026—the same day Sarper publicly announced that their "fairytale love story has come to an end." The couple has no minor children together. Shekinah is requesting spousal support, while their property and debts still need to be divided.