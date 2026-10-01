‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Shekinah Garner Makes Sarper Guven Split Official With Divorce Filing

Key Takeaways
- Shekinah Garner filed for divorce from Sarper Guven on September 28, citing irreconcilable differences days after they publicly confirmed their split.
- The 90 Day Fiancé stars married in November 2024 and separated on September 22, 2026; they have no minor children, and Garner seeks spousal support.
- Garner called the decision heartbreaking but final after accusing Guven of using their marriage to boost his comedy and reality-TV career, while he denied choosing fame over her.
Shekinah Garner said last week that she still saw herself as married to Sarper Guven. Now she's taking the legal step to end it.
The 90 Day Fiancé star filed for divorce on Monday, September 28, citing irreconcilable differences, according to court documents TMZ obtained. The filing comes just days after Shekinah and Sarper publicly confirmed their split and after months of increasingly bitter accusations about what happened to their marriage.
According to the documents, Shekinah and Sarper married on Nov. 11, 2024, and separated on Sept. 22, 2026—the same day Sarper publicly announced that their "fairytale love story has come to an end." The couple has no minor children together. Shekinah is requesting spousal support, while their property and debts still need to be divided.
For Shekinah, the filing appears to mark a major shift from where she stood just days ago.
After Sarper declared, "In my heart and in my mind, I am SINGLE now," Shekinah pushed back hard on his characterization of their status.
"I don't like having him speak on my behalf and say that 'neither of us sees ourselves as married anymore,' because that isn't how I feel," she wrote then. "I still see myself as married because I am."
Shekinah told TMZ that filing was painful but final.
"Filing for divorce was not a decision I made lightly or without heartbreak, but I've reached a point of no return," she said. "I'm choosing to let go with love, grieve what I believed we could have been, and begin moving forward with my life."
The divorce filing caps a particularly brutal stretch for the 90 Day Fiancé couple.
Shekinah previously accused Sarper of turning 90 Day: The Last Resort into "a promo for your comedy career, not an attempt to save our marriage." She also claimed he recommitted to her on the show out of "pity" while already planning to leave later.
She later called him a "user and abuser," saying she had "put my life on hold to bring him to the US" and let her own business suffer while helping build his career.
In her more recent breakup statement, Shekinah said the relationship had started feeling "more like a situationship than anything else." She claimed she remained faithful even while hearing Sarper was on dating apps and being seen with other women.
She also said some of the most painful moments came during his comedy tour, where she sometimes sat in the audience after crying backstage while Sarper joked about her and their marriage.
The split has also been tangled up with the franchise itself. Shekinah skipped the Last Resort Tell-All after months of feuding with cast members and production, while Sarper appeared without her. He has also reportedly been spotted filming 90 Day: The Single Life, the dating spinoff Shekinah said they once promised each other they would never join.
Sarper, for his part, has denied choosing fame or money over Shekinah and said he remained "100 percent loyal" until he removed his wedding ring and began living as a single man.