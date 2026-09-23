'90 Day Fiancé' Star Shekinah Garner Unloads on Sarper Guven: 'I Still See Myself as Married'

As Sarper reportedly moves toward 90 Day: The Single Life, Shekinah says she will honor their promise never to join the spinoff and remain faithful until their marriage legally ends.

Shekinah said Sarper left her feeling abandoned, appeared on dating apps, and met other women while still contacting her, turning their marriage into “more like a situationship.”

Shekinah Garner rejected Sarper Guven’s claim that they both consider themselves single, writing, “I still see myself as married because I am.”

Sarper announced their split after the 90 Day: The Last Resort Tell-All confirmed they'd separated, writing that their "fairytale love story has come to an end." He said they'd been apart for at least eight months and declared, "In my heart and in my mind, I am SINGLE now." Shekinah's response paints a much uglier picture of those eight months. She claimed Sarper kicked her off his comedy tour last November before she returned to Los Angeles, where she sometimes saw her husband only "a couple days out of the month." "I was very lonely, I felt abandoned," she wrote. Eventually, Shekinah moved to Miami to be with her daughter, who had just started college in the area, but said she still hadn't given up. "I still wanted to fight for us," she wrote, saying Sarper visited her several times while they continued talking.

At the same time, Shekinah said she was hearing about him "being on dating apps, being seen with girls" while Sarper was still contacting her to meet up. "I stupidly allowed it because this is my husband," she wrote. "I felt increasingly like my marriage had become more like a situationship than anything else." That allegation adds another wrinkle to Sarper's reported filming for 90 Day: The Single Life. Shekinah said the dating spinoff is especially painful because they once promised each other they would never do it. "I'm fully aware that he has chosen the single life," she wrote. "We made a promise then that no matter what happened between us, we would never go on the show The Single Life. That's a promise I intend to keep." Their breakup has been detonating publicly for months. Shekinah previously called Sarper a "user and abuser," claiming she'd sacrificed her business to help build his career before being "discarded once he got a little fame and money."

After watching their Last Resort recommitment ceremony, she accused him of recommitting out of "pity" while secretly planning his exit. "The Last Resort was a promo for your comedy career, not an attempt to save our marriage," she told him. The marriage wasn't Shekinah's only relationship to implode during The Last Resort. Her confrontation with Thaís Ramone—where Shekinah told her to "go back to your country"—left her alienated from much of the cast. Shekinah later claimed Thaís physically attacked her, accused production of failing to protect her, and ultimately skipped the Tell-All. Now she's explaining why. "I chose not to do that at the tell-all because my mental health is more valuable than the opinions of the other cast," Shekinah wrote.