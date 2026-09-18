Shekinah Garner Says Sarper Guven Used '90 Day Fiancé' Marriage Therapy to Promote His Comedy Career

Key Takeaways
- Shekinah Garner accused her estranged husband, Sarper Guven, of recommitting to their marriage on 90 Day: The Last Resort out of pity while secretly planning to leave her.
- She claimed the show served as “a promo for your comedy career, not an attempt to save our marriage,” and said reconciliation remains impossible if Sarper has slept with someone else.
- The pair remain legally married, but Shekinah reportedly skipped the Tell-All while Sarper attended and promised viewers that “everything will be clearer.”
Sarper Guven and Shekinah Garner recommitted to their marriage on 90 Day: The Last Resort. By the time Shekinah watched the scene air, she was calling the whole thing a betrayal.
The 90 Day Fiancé star unloaded on her estranged husband after the season finale showed Sarper promising to give their relationship another chance, claiming she has since learned he was already planning to leave her. And with Shekinah reportedly skipping the upcoming Tell-All, she's doing plenty of talking before Sarper gets the reunion stage to himself.
"When the ego fades I hope you realize how you handled this," Shekinah wrote on Instagram. "It wasn't strength, it was cowardly, destructive, humiliating, deceptive, and above all, a deep betrayal."
Shekinah claimed Sarper's romantic recommitment wasn't what viewers were led to believe. "I learned last night that you only recommitted that day because you felt pity for me," she continued, accusing him of delivering the speech while "simultaneously planning to leave me later."
Then came the kill shot: "The Last Resort was a promo for your comedy career, not an attempt to save our marriage."
Her Instagram AMA didn't soften things. Asked whether she and Sarper could reconcile, Shekinah answered, "Once you sleep with someone else, there is no going back from that," adding that he was making choices "knowing he can never recover from them." She also confirmed they're "100%" still legally married.
Another follower brought up a woman allegedly making out with Sarper after one of his comedy shows and said he was upset that she wouldn't sleep with him. Shekinah's response was brief: "Men with fragile egos don't handle rejection well."
That public evisceration comes after Sarper's comedy career repeatedly became a flashpoint in their breakup. Shekinah previously called him a "user and abuser," saying she'd put her own life and business on hold to bring him to America and help his career before being "discarded once he got a little fame and money." Sarper, for his part, has called Shekinah "Pure evil."
Even The Last Resort itself is now part of the war.
Shekinah previously accused production of failing to protect her during her explosive confrontation with Thaís Ramone, during which she told the Brazilian-born cast member to "go back to your country." She said she nearly quit filming afterward and has since maintained she's finished with the 90 Day Fiancé franchise.
In her latest AMA, Shekinah said none of her castmates apologized after watching the season, claiming they instead "added insult to injury from behind a keyboard once we were no longer face to face." Asked why TLC allegedly claimed she provided a statement despite her Tell-All absence, she replied, “I don't know, and it's really unsettling to be in this position of not knowing what will be said and framed as a 'statement' by me.”
Sarper will apparently have the opportunity to speak for himself. Shekinah reportedly didn't attend the Tell-All, while he did—and he's previously told fans, “Wait for the tell-all of The Last Resort; everything will be clearer.”