Shekinah Garner Says Sarper Guven Used '90 Day Fiancé' Marriage Therapy to Promote His Comedy Career

The pair remain legally married, but Shekinah reportedly skipped the Tell-All while Sarper attended and promised viewers that “everything will be clearer.”

She claimed the show served as “a promo for your comedy career, not an attempt to save our marriage,” and said reconciliation remains impossible if Sarper has slept with someone else.

Shekinah Garner accused her estranged husband, Sarper Guven, of recommitting to their marriage on 90 Day: The Last Resort out of pity while secretly planning to leave her.

Sarper Guven and Shekinah Garner recommitted to their marriage on 90 Day: The Last Resort. By the time Shekinah watched the scene air, she was calling the whole thing a betrayal. The 90 Day Fiancé star unloaded on her estranged husband after the season finale showed Sarper promising to give their relationship another chance, claiming she has since learned he was already planning to leave her. And with Shekinah reportedly skipping the upcoming Tell-All, she's doing plenty of talking before Sarper gets the reunion stage to himself.