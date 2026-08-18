'90 Day Fiancé' Star Sarper Guven Sparks 'Single Life' Rumors Amid Shekinah Garner Split Drama

His apparent move toward The Single Life comes as his relationship with Shekinah implodes publicly—she’s accused him of being a “user and abuser” while he focuses on his comedy tour and Stand Up for Jenny ALS benefit shows, and she faces backlash over her own explosive franchise drama.

In the comments of the fan account post, Sarper downplayed a recent dating profile as a brief experiment but pointedly refused to deny the filming rumors, telling fans to “wait for the tell all of The Last Resort” for clarity.

Sarper Guven was reportedly seen filming 90 Day: The Single Life in San Jose with fellow alum Tyray Mollett during his comedy tour, fueling speculation that he’ll appear on the spinoff amid his split from Shekinah Garner.

Sarper Guven was reportedly spotted filming what appeared to be 90 Day: The Single Life—and his response isn't exactly shutting down the rumor. The 90 Day Fiancé star surfaced with cameras in San Jose, California amid increasingly public split rumors surrounding his marriage to Shekinah Garner, potentially giving fans their biggest clue yet about where the couple lands after 90 Day: The Last Resort. Fan account 90DayFianceUpdate reported that Sarper was seen filming at Urban Putt in San Jose alongside fellow franchise alum Tyray Mollett. The sighting occurred while Sarper was in Northern California for his comedy tour, which included an Aug. 16 performance in San Francisco.

TLC hasn't officially announced Season 6 of The Single Life, but Rob Warne and Josh Weinstein have also reportedly been spotted filming in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with camera crews. Then Sarper himself entered the comments. "Are u posting everything u see about me ??" he wrote beneath the post. Sarper specifically addressed separate chatter about a dating profile connected to him, saying, "That dating site thing was 5-6 months ago for 2-3 days, I deleted it never will open again." But he didn't directly deny filming The Single Life. Instead, Sarper added: "Wait for the tell all of The Last Resort , everything will be more clear…"