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'90 Day Fiancé' Star Sarper Guven Sparks 'Single Life' Rumors Amid Shekinah Garner Split Drama

Amid accusations of being a 'user and abuser,' Sarper leans into new '90 Day' fame, a potential 'Single Life' stint and a tell-all promise that could confirm the split rumors.

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Sarper Guven Reportedly Filming for New Season of 'The Single Life'
Photo by Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images for ABA

Key Takeaways

  • Sarper Guven was reportedly seen filming 90 Day: The Single Life in San Jose with fellow alum Tyray Mollett during his comedy tour, fueling speculation that he’ll appear on the spinoff amid his split from Shekinah Garner.
  • In the comments of the fan account post, Sarper downplayed a recent dating profile as a brief experiment but pointedly refused to deny the filming rumors, telling fans to “wait for the tell all of The Last Resort” for clarity.
  • His apparent move toward The Single Life comes as his relationship with Shekinah implodes publicly—she’s accused him of being a “user and abuser” while he focuses on his comedy tour and Stand Up for Jenny ALS benefit shows, and she faces backlash over her own explosive franchise drama.

Sarper Guven was reportedly spotted filming what appeared to be 90 Day: The Single Life—and his response isn't exactly shutting down the rumor. The 90 Day Fiancé star surfaced with cameras in San Jose, California amid increasingly public split rumors surrounding his marriage to Shekinah Garner, potentially giving fans their biggest clue yet about where the couple lands after 90 Day: The Last Resort.

Fan account 90DayFianceUpdate reported that Sarper was seen filming at Urban Putt in San Jose alongside fellow franchise alum Tyray Mollett. The sighting occurred while Sarper was in Northern California for his comedy tour, which included an Aug. 16 performance in San Francisco.

TLC hasn't officially announced Season 6 of The Single Life, but Rob Warne and Josh Weinstein have also reportedly been spotted filming in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with camera crews.

Then Sarper himself entered the comments.

"Are u posting everything u see about me ??" he wrote beneath the post. Sarper specifically addressed separate chatter about a dating profile connected to him, saying, "That dating site thing was 5-6 months ago for 2-3 days, I deleted it never will open again."

But he didn't directly deny filming The Single Life.

Instead, Sarper added: "Wait for the tell all of The Last Resort , everything will be more clear…"

That's quite a tease considering what The Single Life is actually about. The 90 Day Fiancé spinoff follows franchise veterans who jump back into dating after their previous relationships fall apart.

Sarper and Shekinah, meanwhile, are currently appearing as a married couple on The Last Resort, where they're attempting to repair their relationship. Their behavior since filming suggests things didn't exactly go according to plan.

Their apparent breakup has become particularly nasty online. Shekinah recently branded Sarper a "user and abuser" after he called her "Pure evil" for mocking photos of him receiving medical treatment.

She claimed she had "put my life on hold to bring him to the US," let her business suffer while helping build his career, and was eventually "discarded once he got a little fame and money."

Sarper has pushed ahead with his own projects, including a comedy tour and his Stand Up for Jenny benefit shows in support of fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Jenny Slatten following her ALS diagnosis. The fundraiser's first New York City performance sold out, prompting organizers to add another show.

Shekinah, meanwhile, has been fighting battles on multiple fronts. She faced backlash after telling Thaís Ramone to "go back to your country" during an explosive confrontation on The Last Resort.

She later claimed Thaís physically attacked her, accused production of failing to protect her, said she nearly walked off the show, and has repeatedly suggested she's finished with the franchise.

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