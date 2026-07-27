Shekinah Garner Accuses '90 Day Fiancé' Star Sarper Guven of Being a 'User and Abuser'

Key Takeaways
- Shekinah Garner publicly blasts estranged husband and fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Sarper Guven as a “user and abuser,” accusing him of discarding her once he gained fame and money despite her helping build his life and career in the U.S.
- Their latest clash centers on Sarper’s IV photos promoting his sold-out “Stand Up for Jenny” ALS fundraiser for Jenny Slatten, which Shekinah mocked as staged and attention-seeking, prompting him to label her “pure evil” on Instagram.
- The feud piles onto weeks of franchise drama, including Shekinah’s backlash for telling Thaís Ramone to “go back to your country,” her claims of an on-set physical attack and lack of producer protection, and her vow to quit the 90 Day Fiancé universe.
The war between 90 Day Fiancé stars Shekinah Garner and Sarper Guven has officially gone nuclear. Shortly after accusing TLC producers of failing to protect her during an on-set altercation, Shekinah is now publicly branding her estranged husband "a user and abuser" after mocking what she suggested was a staged medical emergency tied to his fundraiser for fellow franchise star Jenny Slatten.
The latest feud erupted after Sarper shared photos of himself receiving what he described as his "first IV" while promoting his Stand Up for Jenny comedy benefit, writing, "Don't exhaust yourself too much guys there is nothing important than health.... The First IV of my life .. I need to get better till Stand-up for..." The event is raising money to help fellow castmember Jenny Slatten cover costs related to her ALS diagnosis.
Shekinah immediately questioned whether the photos were authentic.
"I have so many questions... like did he set up a tripod and turn on a timer for the pic?" she commented. "Did he ask a 'nurse' to take it and if so, how many takes before he found one that looked 'bad enough' to post? What kind of IV goes in your nose? Is this a med-spa or hospital? Hope he got the attention he was looking for."
Sarper fired back by reposting her comment on his Instagram Stories with a blunt caption: "Pure evil!!!!!"
Shekinah wasted no time responding.
"Hmmmm am I evil or am I just reacting to your abuse and calling you out on your shit Sarper!?" she wrote in her Instagram Stories. "Let's not forget that I defended this man, put my life on hold to bring him to the US, let my own business suffer just to make his thrive, swallowed my hurt and embarrassment over being the butt of his jokes constantly, and rode HARD for him IN GENERAL just to get discarded once he got a little fame and money."
She capped off the post with her strongest allegation yet: "Sorry but it's VERY hard for me to feel bad for users and abusers."
The social media battle escalated again after Sarper spotlighted another critic who accused him of exploiting Jenny Slatten's illness for publicity. The commenter wrote, "I'm calling your bluff... How much of this money from this so-called charity are you actually giving to Jenny? It looks like you are using her illness to promote your shitty career."
Sarper condemned the accusation, writing, "Sometimes i lose my hope when i see this kind of evil piece of sh*ts."
The dispute has overshadowed what began as a widely praised fundraising effort. Earlier this month, Sarper revealed that his first Stand Up for Jenny show had sold out, prompting the addition of a second performance at New York City's Broadway Comedy Club.
The benefit was organized to help Jenny after she revealed she had been diagnosed with ALS, with proceeds designated for her care after event expenses. Jenny's husband, Sumit Singh, publicly thanked Sarper for organizing the fundraiser.
The latest exchange also builds on weeks of mounting drama between the former couple. After telling fellow 90 Day: The Last Resort cast member Thaís Ramone to "go back to your country," Shekinah faced widespread backlash before claiming she had been physically attacked during the confrontation.
She later accused production of refusing to intervene, said she nearly quit filming, and announced she has no plans to return to the 90 Day Fiancé franchise.