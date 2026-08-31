'90 Day Fiancé' Star Armando Rubio Takes Daughter Hannah Home After Terrifying Brain Bleed

Key Takeaways
- Armando Rubio and Kenny Niedermeier are taking 13-year-old Hannah home to Mexico after weeks of hospitalization and rehabilitation in Arizona following a brain bleed.
- Rubio said Hannah is “back to her old self” with some restrictions, though doctors still haven’t identified what caused the bleed and expect months of appointments and tests.
- Rubio secured a temporary humanitarian visa after initially being denied emergency entry to the U.S., allowing him to join Hannah during her treatment and recovery.
After weeks of hospital stays, immigration hurdles, and unanswered medical questions, 90 Day Fiancé stars Armando Rubio and Kenny Niedermeier are taking their daughter Hannah home to Mexico.
Rubio announced the family's departure from Arizona on Instagram, sharing photos from their final week in the state and revealing that 13-year-old Hannah is doing "really well" following the brain bleed that sent her to intensive care. "Thank you, Arizona. Thank you, USA," he wrote. "With so much gratitude, we are headed back to Mexico."
The move also ends Rubio's temporary stay in the U.S., which began only after an emergency effort to get him across the border while Hannah was hospitalized.
The biggest news is Hannah's progress. According to Rubio, she's "back to her old self," albeit with some restrictions. But one major question remains: doctors still haven't determined what caused her brain bleed.
"The road ahead is still filled with tons of questions," Rubio wrote. "The next few months will bring many doctors' appointments, tests, and decisions as we try to understand what is happening and figure out what the future looks like for her."
It's a dramatically different place from where the 90 Day Fiancé family found itself in July. Hannah suddenly became ill in Mexico, with Rubio noticing that one side of her face was "droopy" and half her body had lost strength.
With their local medical facility unable to perform the necessary testing, she was transported to the U.S. and ultimately airlifted to Phoenix. Doctors discovered a brain bleed, but subsequent scans and more extensive testing failed to identify its cause.
Making matters worse, Rubio initially couldn't follow his daughter across the border. After being turned away while seeking emergency entry, his attorney appealed to U.S. officials for help.
Rubio eventually received a temporary humanitarian visa and reunited with Hannah and Niedermeier at the Phoenix hospital. His stay was later extended through August 27, allowing him to remain in Arizona while Hannah underwent rehabilitation and worked to regain strength and address vision issues.
Hannah's recovery wasn't without setbacks. Shortly after her initial discharge, she returned to the hospital with a headache, weakness, and difficulty walking. Doctors found internal swelling and administered IV medication before releasing her again.
Niedermeier later said Hannah was "doing great" as she continued rehab, but physicians were still investigating the underlying cause of the medical crisis.
Rubio acknowledged just how abruptly the family's lives changed. "When Hannah's medical emergency happened, we dropped everything and left home without knowing what the next day would bring," he wrote.
Now, they're returning to Mexico "to settle everything we left behind and, most importantly, to take a breath and see what the future holds."