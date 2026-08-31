'90 Day Fiancé' Star Armando Rubio Takes Daughter Hannah Home After Terrifying Brain Bleed

Rubio secured a temporary humanitarian visa after initially being denied emergency entry to the U.S., allowing him to join Hannah during her treatment and recovery.

Rubio said Hannah is “back to her old self” with some restrictions, though doctors still haven’t identified what caused the bleed and expect months of appointments and tests.

Armando Rubio and Kenny Niedermeier are taking 13-year-old Hannah home to Mexico after weeks of hospitalization and rehabilitation in Arizona following a brain bleed.