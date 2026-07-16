'90 Day Fiancé' Fans Raised $80K After Armando Rubio’s Daughter Suffered a Brain Bleed

The 90 Day Fiancé community is rallying behind Armando Rubio and Kenny Niedermeier after a GoFundMe was launched to help cover soaring medical costs for their 13-year-old daughter, Hannah, who remains hospitalized in Arizona after suffering a brain bleed. The fundraiser quickly gained momentum, raising nearly $80,000 of its $110,000 goal as fans rushed to support one of the franchise's most beloved families. Created by family friend Toni Parker, the campaign sheds new light on the terrifying ordeal. According to the fundraiser, Hannah suddenly developed facial drooping and lost movement on one side of her body, prompting an emergency trip to the hospital in Mexico. Doctors determined she needed specialized care in the United States, first transporting her by ambulance before airlifting her to Phoenix.

There, physicians discovered bleeding in her brain and are still trying to determine what caused it. "The doctors are working hard to figure out what is going on," the fundraiser explains, adding that the medical emergency has been "incredibly stressful and overwhelming" as the family coordinates treatment across two countries. The update comes just days after Armando's frantic social media plea for help crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. He initially asked followers whether anyone had contacts at a Mexican embassy or consulate who could help him obtain an emergency medical visa, and later expanded his request to include U.S. border officials. "Prayers for my Hannah, who is currently being airlifted to Phx," he wrote after confirming she had been transferred to Arizona. While Hannah fights for answers in the ICU, Armando remains stuck in Mexico after being denied humanitarian parole at the border. In an emotional update Thursday, he revealed doctors are still searching for the source of the bleeding. "The doctors are continuing to run more extensive scans as I write this," he told followers. "The neurologist is still searching for the cause of what happened to Hannah." He added that the waiting has been "incredibly difficult," writing, "We're holding onto hope and trusting that each test brings us one step closer to understanding what's happening."

Kenny, who was able to reach Phoenix after attending a family funeral in Ohio, has stayed by Hannah's bedside.

Sharing an update from the hospital, he thanked the overwhelming number of supporters on her behalf. "Hannah told me to tell you all, thank you for all the love she is receiving from all of you," he wrote. "She is truly touched and shocked by it all. It means the world to all of us!"