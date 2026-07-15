'90 Day Fiancé' Star Armando Rubio’s Daughter Airlifted to Phoenix Hospital

A terrifying medical emergency has gripped the 90 Day Fiancé community after fan favorite Armando Rubio revealed his daughter, Hannah, was airlifted to an Arizona hospital while he raced against the clock to cross the U.S.-Mexico border. The TLC star made an urgent public plea for help securing an emergency travel visa before later confirming he was on his way. Rubio's first message asked if anyone had connections at a Mexican embassy or consulate who could help expedite a medical emergency visa. As the situation intensified, he updated the request to include anyone with contacts at U.S. Customs and Border Protection along the Baja California border.

"The hospital has just done it. I am 2 hours away from border. On the road now!" Rubio wrote. "Prayers for my Hannah who is currently being airlifted to Phx."

In a follow-up Instagram Story, he shared footage of a medical helicopter overhead with the caption, "My baby girl. Please send healing vibes her way."

He later reassured worried followers, writing, "I will update everyone asap! So much going on at the moment, but thank you all ❤️."

In the most recent Instagram update, Rubio said Hannah was dealing with a neurological issue and that doctors had found bleeding in her brain. He also said he had gone to the border to ask about a humanitarian visa but was still unable to enter the United States.

The flood of support underscores just how deeply Rubio, husband Kenny Niedermeier, and Hannah have connected with viewers over the years. Introduced on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, the couple became the franchise's first same-sex male couple, documenting Kenny's move from Florida to Mexico and the life they built together with Hannah. As the series progressed, Hannah grew from a shy child into one of the franchise's most beloved young personalities. Their impact has stretched well beyond reality TV. Speaking with E! News in 2023, Kenny admitted they expected criticism when they signed on for the show. Instead, they found overwhelming support. "We thought we'd get, honestly, a lot of backlash," he said. "It's been absolutely the opposite. And we're really surprised and happy about it. Shows you how much the world has changed."