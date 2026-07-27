'90 Day Fiancé' Star Armando Rubio Shares Hannah’s Scary Hospital Setback and Miracle Update

Key Takeaways
- Armando Rubio says his 13-year-old daughter Hannah has been released from the hospital again after a brief readmission for headache, weakness, and trouble walking linked to internal brain swelling that doctors treated with IV medication.
- He also revealed U.S. Customs and Border Protection approved a 30-day extension of his humanitarian visa, allowing him to stay in Arizona with Hannah during her ongoing treatment and recovery.
- The update follows Hannah’s earlier brain bleed of unknown cause, Armando’s public struggle to cross the border to reach her, and a massive outpouring of fan support, including a six-figure GoFundMe to cover medical and travel costs.
The roller coaster continues for 90 Day Fiancé star Armando Rubio and his family, but this time there's reason for cautious optimism. Just days after 13-year-old Hannah Rubio was rushed back to the hospital with alarming new symptoms, the beloved reality TV fixture revealed she has once again been discharged—and he's also been granted a 30-day extension on his humanitarian visa so he can remain by her side throughout her recovery in Arizona.
According to Us Weekly, Armando shared the updates on social media, first reassuring fans that Hannah was back out of the hospital after doctors quickly addressed a setback in her recovery. "Hannah was released from the hospital again," he wrote on Instagram Stories.
According to Armando, Hannah began experiencing "a headache, weakness, difficulty walking, and she was unsteady on her feet"—warning signs doctors had specifically instructed the family to watch for after her recent brain bleed.
Additional testing revealed "a little internal swelling," and she was treated with IV medication before physicians determined she was stable enough to return home. "Thankfully, the doctors were pleased with how she responded [to treatment] and felt comfortable letting her leave the hospital," he wrote. "Hannah is feeling better. Please continue praying for her healing and recovery."
On Sunday, July 26, Armando announced that U.S. Customs and Border Protection had approved a 30-day extension of the humanitarian visa that allowed him to reunite with Hannah after he had initially been unable to cross the U.S.-Mexico border.
"Approved. My Humanitarian Visa has been extended for 30 more days!" he wrote. "This means I can continue being in Arizona with Hannah while she receives the medical treatment she still needs and, most importantly, remain by her side through her recovery, together with Kenny."
Armando also used the moment to thank the people who helped make the extension possible. He praised CBP "for reviewing my case with compassion," thanked Representative Adelita Grijalva for advocating on his behalf, and recognized immigration attorney Kelsey Zubkoff and her team for "working tirelessly every step of the way."
He ended the message by thanking the thousands of supporters who have followed Hannah's journey. "This approval to remain at my daughter's side is one more answered prayer," he wrote.
The latest update caps an emotional stretch that has gripped the 90 Day Fiancé fanbase. Earlier this month, Hannah suddenly developed facial drooping and weakness on one side of her body while at home in Mexico. After being transported across the border and airlifted to Phoenix, doctors discovered she had suffered a brain bleed.
Multiple MRIs and an angiogram failed to identify the cause, leaving physicians to continue monitoring the 13-year-old while she began rehabilitation. Throughout the ordeal, Armando publicly documented his desperate efforts to reach his daughter after initially being turned away at the border, while Kenny Niedermeier remained at Hannah's bedside until the family was finally reunited.
Since rising to fame on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Armando, Kenny, and Hannah have become one of the franchise's most beloved families. Their GoFundMe has raised well over six figures to help offset medical and travel expenses, while thousands have continued sending prayers and messages of support.