'90 Day Fiancé' Star Armando Rubio Shares Hannah’s Scary Hospital Setback and Miracle Update

The update follows Hannah’s earlier brain bleed of unknown cause, Armando’s public struggle to cross the border to reach her, and a massive outpouring of fan support, including a six-figure GoFundMe to cover medical and travel costs.

He also revealed U.S. Customs and Border Protection approved a 30-day extension of his humanitarian visa, allowing him to stay in Arizona with Hannah during her ongoing treatment and recovery.

Armando Rubio says his 13-year-old daughter Hannah has been released from the hospital again after a brief readmission for headache, weakness, and trouble walking linked to internal brain swelling that doctors treated with IV medication.

The roller coaster continues for 90 Day Fiancé star Armando Rubio and his family, but this time there's reason for cautious optimism. Just days after 13-year-old Hannah Rubio was rushed back to the hospital with alarming new symptoms, the beloved reality TV fixture revealed she has once again been discharged—and he's also been granted a 30-day extension on his humanitarian visa so he can remain by her side throughout her recovery in Arizona. According to Us Weekly, Armando shared the updates on social media, first reassuring fans that Hannah was back out of the hospital after doctors quickly addressed a setback in her recovery. "Hannah was released from the hospital again," he wrote on Instagram Stories.