‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Armando Rubio Enlists Legal Help to Reach Daughter Amid Medical Crisis

The medical crisis surrounding 90 Day Fiancé stars Armando Rubio and Kenny Niedermeier has taken another heartbreaking turn. Hannah Rubio, the couple's 13-year-old daughter, has now undergone an angioplasty after doctors were unable to determine the cause of the brain bleed that landed her in an Arizona ICU. As the family's ordeal continues, supporters have pushed the family's GoFundMe past $139,000, prompting organizers to raise the campaign's goal to $210,000. Family friend Toni Parker, who launched the fundraiser, shared the latest update after Hannah underwent additional testing before revealing the next step in Hannah's treatment. "Unfortunately, the scans did not provide any answers, so the doctors needed to go in and perform an angioplasty to uncover more results,” she wrote. “While not ideal, we are praying to find out what is causing these symptoms. Please continue to pray for Hannah, Kenny, Armando, and family."

The latest development comes as Armando's legal team is also fighting to reunite him with his family. According to TMZ, immigration attorney Kelsey Zubkoff has appealed to the Department of Homeland Security and other federal agencies to expedite Armando's pending immigration case or consider emergency humanitarian relief so he can join Kenny and Hannah in Phoenix. Zubkoff emphasized the family is pursuing legal channels, telling the outlet, "This family is not asking to bypass the law—they are asking for compassion, urgency, and consideration of every lawful avenue available during an extremely serious family emergency." She also disputed online claims that Armando had overstayed a previous visit to the United States, and that this was the cause of the delay in his approval to cross the border. Fans of 90 Day Fiancé have watched Armando, Kenny, and Hannah become one of the franchise's most beloved families since their debut on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Their story helped break new ground as the series' first same-sex male couple, with viewers following Kenny's move from Florida to Mexico, the couple's 2021 wedding, and Hannah’s growth on screen. The current crisis began earlier this week when Hannah suddenly developed facial drooping and weakness on one side of her body while in Mexico. After emergency treatment, she was transported across the border before being airlifted to Phoenix, where doctors discovered bleeding in her brain.

Armando publicly pleaded for help obtaining an emergency visa so he could reach his daughter, but later revealed he was turned away at the border. In a recent update, he said doctors were still searching for answers. "The doctors are continuing to run more extensive scans as I write this," he shared. "The neurologist is still searching for the cause of what happened to Hannah."