'90 Day Fiancé' Star Armando Rubio Reaches Daughter Hannah After Securing Emergency Visa

After days of heartbreaking separation, 90 Day Fiancé star Armando Rubio has finally been reunited with his 13-year-old daughter, Hannah, as she continues receiving treatment for a brain bleed at a Phoenix hospital. Video captured outside the medical center shows Rubio embracing husband Kenny Niedermeier before sharing an emotional reunion with Hannah inside the ICU—a moment fans had been hoping for since the family's medical nightmare began earlier this week. TMZ footage shows Rubio and Kenny quietly walking toward each other before stopping for a long embrace outside the hospital. Moments later, Rubio entered Hannah's room, where the teen smiled as her father wrapped her in a hug. The reunion came after Rubio fought for days to reach Arizona, following repeated efforts to secure emergency authorization to cross the U.S.-Mexico border while his daughter underwent critical treatment.

The reunion marks a significant emotional milestone for one of 90 Day Fiancé's most beloved families, but Hannah's medical battle is far from over. Doctors are still searching for the source of the brain bleed after multiple scans failed to provide answers. Meanwhile, supporters have continued rallying around the family, pushing their GoFundMe well past its original fundraising goal to help cover mounting medical and travel expenses. Before finally reaching Phoenix, Rubio shared the anguish of being separated from his daughter while she remained in intensive care. "Every parent wants to be at their child's bedside when they're sick, and not being able to hold her hand or comfort her has been the hardest thing I've ever experienced," he said. Speaking through tears in a video update from Mexico, he added, "I miss my baby girl. I don't want to lose her. Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers, guys." He also thanked supporters for standing behind the family, saying, "You guys all have been angels through this and made it a little easier even though I can't be with her."