'90 Day Fiancé' Star Armando Rubio Faces Heartbreaking Visa Expiration Countdown

Key Takeaways
- Armando Rubio is in the U.S. on a temporary humanitarian visa that now expires August 27, and Border Patrol has warned his husband Kenny Niedermeier that another extension is unlikely.
- Rubio’s 13-year-old daughter Hannah is recovering in Phoenix from a mysterious brain bleed that caused facial drooping, weakness, and internal swelling, with doctors still unsure of the underlying cause.
- After initially being turned away at the border, Rubio secured an emergency visa on July 17 to reunite with Hannah, and Kenny says Armando’s presence has been “Hannah’s best medicine” as she works through rehab and vision exercises.
Armando Rubio fought to get into the United States while his daughter battled a brain bleed. Now, the 90 Day Fiancé star is facing another deadline: his emergency visa expires on August 27, and his husband, Kenny Niedermeier, says the family has been warned not to count on more time.
Kenny told TMZ that Rubio's current humanitarian visa extension will keep him in Phoenix for several more weeks as 13-year-old Hannah continues recovering, but Border Patrol officials reportedly told the family another extension is unlikely. That means Rubio could soon be forced to return to Mexico even as doctors continue trying to determine what caused his daughter's medical emergency.
For now, Hannah is back at the family's temporary Phoenix residence and working through rehab to rebuild strength on her right side, along with vision exercises. "Hannah is doing great," Kenny said. "[I am] very proud of her."
The timing makes the situation especially difficult. Hannah's condition has improved, but doctors still don't have a clear explanation for the brain bleed that sent her into intensive care last month.
The crisis began when one side of her face became "droopy" and she lost strength on one side of her body. She was eventually airlifted to Phoenix, where extensive testing still failed to pinpoint the cause.
After being discharged, she was briefly readmitted on July 24 with a headache, weakness, difficulty walking, and unsteadiness. Doctors found internal swelling, treated her with IV medication, and released her again after she responded well.
Rubio's immigration fight has been intertwined with Hannah's recovery from the start. He was initially turned away at the U.S.-Mexico border while trying to reach her hospital bedside, prompting his attorney, Kelsey Zubkoff, to publicly push federal officials to consider emergency options.
Rubio ultimately secured a temporary humanitarian visa on July 17 and was finally reunited with Hannah and Kenny in Phoenix. When that stay was later extended for 30 days, Rubio called it "one more answered prayer."
The separation had already taken a visible toll. Before he was allowed into the U.S., Rubio broke down while speaking about being unable to comfort Hannah, saying, "I miss my baby girl. I don't want to lose her."
After the reunion, Kenny credited Armando's presence with helping Hannah turn a corner, telling followers, "This right here is Hannah's best medicine." Armando said simply being able to sit beside his daughter again was "a blessing."