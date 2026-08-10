'90 Day Fiancé' Star Armando Rubio Faces Heartbreaking Visa Expiration Countdown

Kenny told TMZ that Rubio's current humanitarian visa extension will keep him in Phoenix for several more weeks as 13-year-old Hannah continues recovering, but Border Patrol officials reportedly told the family another extension is unlikely. That means Rubio could soon be forced to return to Mexico even as doctors continue trying to determine what caused his daughter's medical emergency.

For now, Hannah is back at the family's temporary Phoenix residence and working through rehab to rebuild strength on her right side, along with vision exercises. "Hannah is doing great," Kenny said. "[I am] very proud of her."

The timing makes the situation especially difficult. Hannah's condition has improved, but doctors still don't have a clear explanation for the brain bleed that sent her into intensive care last month.

The crisis began when one side of her face became "droopy" and she lost strength on one side of her body. She was eventually airlifted to Phoenix, where extensive testing still failed to pinpoint the cause.

After being discharged, she was briefly readmitted on July 24 with a headache, weakness, difficulty walking, and unsteadiness. Doctors found internal swelling, treated her with IV medication, and released her again after she responded well.

Rubio's immigration fight has been intertwined with Hannah's recovery from the start. He was initially turned away at the U.S.-Mexico border while trying to reach her hospital bedside, prompting his attorney, Kelsey Zubkoff, to publicly push federal officials to consider emergency options.