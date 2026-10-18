'90 Day Fiancé' Star Shekinah Garner Admits She Still Loves Sarper Guven: 'It Doesn't Just Go Away'

After accusing Sarper of choosing comedy over her and sending him a cease-and-desist over intimate material in his act, Shekinah says she is ready to finalize the divorce, heal, and move on.

The 90 Day Fiancé star says Sarper grew cold after moving to the U.S. and joined The Last Resort to promote his comedy tour instead of repairing their marriage.

Shekinah Garner says she still loves her estranged husband, Sarper Guven, despite filing for divorce, but she does not believe he still loves her.

That’s about as brutal a snapshot of their marriage as it gets. Shekinah says the real unraveling began after Sarper moved from Turkey to the United States. She expected the transition to change him—but not like this. “I just felt like he changed so much,” she said, saying she paid the bills, drove him everywhere, and handled most of their day-to-day responsibilities. According to Shekinah, Sarper became “resentful and cold and angry” and sometimes lived under the same roof without speaking to her for weeks. “It was just really dark, and it was lonely, very lonely,” she said. “I felt very alone in the marriage.” That loneliness eventually sent them to 90 Day: The Last Resort. Shekinah says she genuinely wanted the show to save them after private couples counseling failed.

“I feel like he fell in love with comedy,” she said. “I feel like he chose comedy over me.” She added, “When you choose to not make any time for your partner and to just throw yourself fully into something else, you are making a choice.” The situation became ugly enough that Shekinah says she sent Sarper a cease-and-desist after hearing he discussed “super intimate things” about her body and their sex life during a show in Canada. “I was shocked that he had that little regard for me and that little respect,” she said. Still, Shekinah refuses to rewrite their entire relationship as fake.