'90 Day Fiancé' Star Shekinah Garner Admits She Still Loves Sarper Guven: 'It Doesn't Just Go Away'

Key Takeaways
- Shekinah Garner says she still loves her estranged husband, Sarper Guven, despite filing for divorce, but she does not believe he still loves her.
- The 90 Day Fiancé star says Sarper grew cold after moving to the U.S. and joined The Last Resort to promote his comedy tour instead of repairing their marriage.
- After accusing Sarper of choosing comedy over her and sending him a cease-and-desist over intimate material in his act, Shekinah says she is ready to finalize the divorce, heal, and move on.
Shekinah Garner may be divorcing Sarper Guven, but she’s not pretending her feelings disappeared when the divorce paperwork arrived.
The 90 Day Fiancé star admitted on The Sarah Fraser Show that she is still in love with her estranged husband—even after filing for divorce, accusing him of choosing comedy over their marriage, and spending months battling him publicly.
“When you’re in love with somebody, it doesn’t just go away overnight,” Shekinah said. But when asked whether she believes Sarper still loves her, the answer came immediately: “No, not at all. No.”
That’s about as brutal a snapshot of their marriage as it gets.
Shekinah says the real unraveling began after Sarper moved from Turkey to the United States. She expected the transition to change him—but not like this.
“I just felt like he changed so much,” she said, saying she paid the bills, drove him everywhere, and handled most of their day-to-day responsibilities. According to Shekinah, Sarper became “resentful and cold and angry” and sometimes lived under the same roof without speaking to her for weeks.
“It was just really dark, and it was lonely, very lonely,” she said. “I felt very alone in the marriage.”
That loneliness eventually sent them to 90 Day: The Last Resort. Shekinah says she genuinely wanted the show to save them after private couples counseling failed.
Sarper, she claims, had a different motivation.
“He did The Last Resort to promote his comedy tour,” Shekinah said. “I mean, he told me that flat out. I have texts saying that.” She added that she felt “stupid” for going through with filming while believing that was his motive.
That allegation aligns with the complaint Shekinah has made for months. After their televised recommitment ceremony aired, she accused Sarper of recommitting out of “pity” while already planning to leave her and blasted the show as “a promo for your comedy career, not an attempt to save our marriage.”
Now she says comedy itself became another fault line.
Shekinah said she used her Los Angeles connections to help Sarper get his stand-up career moving, only to watch that career consume more and more of his attention.
“I feel like he fell in love with comedy,” she said. “I feel like he chose comedy over me.”
She added, “When you choose to not make any time for your partner and to just throw yourself fully into something else, you are making a choice.”
The situation became ugly enough that Shekinah says she sent Sarper a cease-and-desist after hearing he discussed “super intimate things” about her body and their sex life during a show in Canada.
“I was shocked that he had that little regard for me and that little respect,” she said.
Still, Shekinah refuses to rewrite their entire relationship as fake.
She said friends have suggested Sarper only wanted her as a path to America, but she doesn’t buy it.
“I think that he did really love me at some point,” she said. Then came the harder admission: “I really regret bringing him there. I really do.”
She later acknowledged that bringing Sarper to the U.S. was also the only way they could realistically find out whether the marriage could work. “We had to see if it would work,” she said. “I can’t say what if because we did it and it didn’t work out.”
Now Shekinah is in Miami with her daughter, working again and trying to get out of what she calls the “limbo state” of divorce.
“I just really am ready to close this chapter,” she said. “I want to heal. I want to move on. And I want to be better.”