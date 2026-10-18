The Kid Mero and Kazeem Criticize Hot 97, Scottie Beam Alleges Talent Has Been ‘Furloughed’

Key Takeaways
- The Kid Mero questioned Hot 97’s leadership on air, arguing that even the best team cannot win if its executives fail to do their jobs.
- Kazeem called Hot 97 the “worst place I’ve ever worked in my life” and blamed the station’s owners for its subpar broadcast quality.
- Former producer Scottie Beam alleged that Hot 97 furloughed every DJ and stopped paying rent on its building amid a recent round of layoffs.
In the wake of Hot 97’s rumored recent round of layoffs, two of its talents have seemingly criticized the company live on air, while a former employee provided some new alleged details about what’s going on.
New hosts The Kid Mero and Kazeem seemingly spoke about the station’s talent and its leaders in a “Mind of Mero” segment.
“You can have the best team in the world, but if your GM stinks, or your coach doesn't know how to coach or run plays, you’re not going to win,” Mero said. “That extends to every business industry in the world.”
“If they aren’t doing what they’re supposed to do, you’re behind the eight ball,” Mero continued. “Y’all have these weekly meetings, and it’s a guy getting paid two more zeros than you, and you’re like, what does this guy even do? That’s a question I find myself asking a lot.”
Kazeem also gave his thoughts about Hot 97, calling the station the “worst place I’ve ever worked in my life.” He also suggested that he understood the frustrations echoed by previous Hot 97 talent Ebro Darden, Peter Rosenberg, and Laura Stylez.
Scottie Beam, a former producer at Hot 97, revealed on Threads that alleged unpaid labor and furloughs may have been what prompted Mero and Kazaam’s frustrations. Beam alleges that Hot 97 furloughed every D, and the station’s owners aren’t paying rent for the building itself.
And although no news has been made public about major changes, a former contributing journalist of the station, Bryson “Boom” Paul, took to X to confirm there have been some layoffs at Hot 97.
Mero took over Ebro in the Morning’s morning slot at Hot 97 in December after the show’s sudden cancellation.