The Kid Mero and Kazeem Criticize Hot 97, Scottie Beam Alleges Talent Has Been ‘Furloughed’

In the wake of Hot 97’s rumored recent round of layoffs, two of its talents have seemingly criticized the company live on air, while a former employee provided some new alleged details about what’s going on.

New hosts The Kid Mero and Kazeem seemingly spoke about the station’s talent and its leaders in a “Mind of Mero” segment.

“You can have the best team in the world, but if your GM stinks, or your coach doesn't know how to coach or run plays, you’re not going to win,” Mero said. “That extends to every business industry in the world.”

“If they aren’t doing what they’re supposed to do, you’re behind the eight ball,” Mero continued. “Y’all have these weekly meetings, and it’s a guy getting paid two more zeros than you, and you’re like, what does this guy even do? That’s a question I find myself asking a lot.”