Did ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Push Shekinah Garner’s Drama for Ratings?

Off camera, Shekinah’s breakup with Sarper Guven has exploded into a social media war, with her calling him “a user and abuser” and him branding her “pure evil,” further blurring the line between real-life drama and reality TV narrative.

Her on-screen clash—sparked when she told Thaís, “Go back to your country,” a remark she later tried to reframe—has become the focal point of recent episodes, fueling accusations that she’s “working” her meltdown into a storyline for ratings and clout.

Shekinah Garner says producers on 90 Day: The Last Resort failed to protect her during a physical altercation with Thaís Ramone, claiming a “miscommunication” with security left her vulnerable and convinced her she’s done with the franchise.

Has Shekinah Garner been exposing behind-the-scenes drama—or helping write the next chapter of it? After weeks of blasting TLC, feuding with estranged husband Sarper Guven, and insisting she's done with the franchise, the 90 Day Fiancé star is now facing a different accusation: that her increasingly public meltdown is becoming the very storyline driving 90 Day: The Last Resort. According to CinemaBlend, the speculation intensified after the latest episode made the fallout from Shekinah’s explosive clash with Thaís Ramone a major storyline. Cameras followed her as she refused to participate in a group exercise, saying the retreat no longer felt like a safe space, before a preview for the next episode teased a conversation between Shekinah and Sarper about walking away from the resort altogether.

The highly produced sequence has fueled speculation that the couple's off-screen social media war and on-screen conflict may be working hand in hand. It's a stark contrast from Shekinah's own account of what happened. After the altercation aired, she accused production of abandoning her during the altercation, writing on Instagram, "Tons of DMs of ppl asking why security didn't step in and help me when I was being attacked. I would love to know this also." She claimed security sat nearby without intervening despite her yelling, "Get this b*tch out of here," and later said producers told her security had been waiting for permission to step in. Shekinah said the failure to intervene was explained to her as a “miscommunication,” which she argued “could have cost me the loss of an eye or permanently being disfigured.” She also alleged producers "wanted to appease the large ever-hating Shekinah fans by letting me get my ass beat," adding that the ordeal convinced her she was finished with 90 Day Fiancé.