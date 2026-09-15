‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ Tell-All Has Two Marriages in Free Fall — And One Reported No-Show

The Tell-All may also address Patrick Mendes and Thaís’ divorce and reports that Sarper filmed 90 Day: The Single Life, with Ross Mathews returning as host.

Shekinah has accused TLC of worsening their marriage and failing to protect her during her clash with Thaís Ramone, while she and Sarper have traded allegations of abuse and exploitation online.

Sarper Guven told 90 Day Fiancé fans to "wait for the Tell All" for answers about his marriage to Shekinah Garner. Apparently, they'll be getting those answers without Shekinah in the room. Shekinah reportedly skipped the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 3 Tell-All entirely, while her estranged husband showed up for filming, according to Us Weekly. And theirs isn't the only marriage arriving at the reunion in pieces: Patrick Mendes has already filed for divorce from Thaís Ramone after a season spent trying to repair their relationship.

TLC hasn't confirmed Shekinah's absence, but reported her no-show would put an exclamation point on months of her insisting she's finished with the franchise. More importantly, it could finally end lingering questions about whether her increasingly nasty split from Sarper was real—or simply an extension of their Last Resort storyline. Those questions didn’t come out of nowhere. Shekinah and Sarper spent weeks publicly fighting while episodes showing their marriage unraveling were still airing. At one point, Shekinah accused the series of making their relationship worse and vowed she wouldn't return. Now, she apparently didn't. Shekinah's break with the franchise accelerated after her infamous fight with Thaís. During an argument, she told the Brazilian-born reality star, "Go back to your country," instantly turning much of the cast against her. Shekinah later claimed the confrontation became physical and accused production of failing to protect her. "I was fine with going home, I wanted to!" she wrote afterward. "Sarper and I had serious conversations about doing so. Ultimately I followed his lead and stayed, but nothing was the same after this."