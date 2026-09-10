‘90 Day Fiancé’ May Have Just Spoiled Kara and Guillermo’s ‘Last Resort’ Ending

Hunt for Love Season 2 premieres October 5 on TLC and follows Kara, Jamal, Brittany, Michael, and other franchise veterans dating in Puerto Rico.

Kara and Guillermo entered The Last Resort separated after years of conflict over parenting, intimacy, careers, and Kara’s adult-content work.

Kara Leona Bass has joined Season 2 of 90 Day: Hunt for Love, effectively revealing that her attempt to reconcile with Guillermo Rojer on The Last Resort likely failed.

90 Day Fiancé fans are currently watching Kara Leona Bass and Guillermo Rojer attempt to save their marriage on 90 Day: The Last Resort. But TLC appears to have spoiled how that experiment turns out: Kara has officially joined Season 2 of 90 Day: Hunt for Love, where the entire point is finding someone new. Us Weekly revealed the cast on Thursday, September 10, with Kara joining fellow franchise veterans including Jamal, Brittany and Michael for another round of dating in Puerto Rico. TLC describes the season as a chance for singles to build romantic connections through dates, parties and workshops before deciding whether anything they found in paradise can work in the real world.

The timing makes the spoiler particularly hard to miss: viewers are still watching The Last Resort ask whether Kara and Guillermo can put their marriage back together while TLC is already advertising Kara’s next search for romance. She and Guillermo entered The Last Resort separated, but not divorced, with their marriage still the big question hanging over their storyline. The couple joined the intensive therapy series to determine whether they could repair a relationship that had deteriorated after years of conflict over parenting, intimacy, careers and their increasingly different lifestyles. It’s quite a leap from where viewers first met them. Kara and Guillermo debuted on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé after meeting in the Dominican Republic. They married in 2021 and welcomed their son, Nicolas, the following year. What initially looked like one of the franchise’s more successful K-1 visa relationships eventually became considerably messier, with the pair acknowledging that they had separated before arriving at The Last Resort. Their current season has shown how far apart they’ve grown. One major fault line has been Kara’s adult-content work, which Guillermo has made clear he does not support.

Kara, meanwhile, has continued pursuing music under the name Kara Leona and recently launched an OnlyFans account, promoting the page with lingerie photos while The Last Resort was still airing. There were signs of tension around the family long before the current season, too. In August 2025, @90dayfianceupdate claimed Kara contacted the fan account after it reposted a photo Guillermo had shared of himself taking Nicolas to his first day of school.