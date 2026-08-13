'90 Day Fiancé' Star Sarper Guven Turns Reality TV Drama Into Sold-Out Shows in Canada

The Turkish reality star has expanded his stand-up run into Canada, with shows scheduled for Toronto on September 4 and 5 before heading to Hamilton, Ontario, on September 6. According to The Hamilton Spectator, Guven will perform three shows that day at Levity Comedy Club, and general admission tickets for all three have already sold out.

Sarper Guven is taking his act beyond 90 Day Fiancé —and beyond the United States.

The Canadian dates mark another step in a comedy career that has grown considerably since Guven first tested his material in front of 90 Day Fiancé cameras. He has since performed in Washington, California, Manitoba, and British Columbia, turning his reality TV persona—and the relationship drama that made him famous—into stage material.

Guven's website describes his routine as delivering his signature “Sarperism,” including observations about “relationships, marriage” and other subjects familiar to anyone who has followed his time in the franchise.

There's plenty to work with.

Guven made his 90 Day Fiancé debut alongside Shekinah Garner on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in 2023. Their relationship immediately became a major storyline, fueled by everything from Guven's claim that he'd slept with more than 2,000 women to the couple's clashes over control, jealousy, marriage, and their future together.

They eventually returned for the third season of 90 Day: The Last Resort, where Guven found even more material among the franchise's troubled couples. While promoting a July stand-up show, he teased that he'd written “a lot of new jokes about The Last Resort.”