'90 Day Fiancé' Star Sarper Guven Turns Reality TV Drama Into Sold-Out Shows in Canada

Key Takeaways
- 90 Day Fiancé star Sarper Guven is expanding his stand-up tour into Canada with shows in Toronto on September 4–5 and three already sold-out performances in Hamilton on September 6, where he delivers his trademark “Sarperism” about relationships and marriage.
- Guven, who first tested his comedy on camera during his turbulent relationship with Shekinah Garner on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way and later on The Last Resort, now mines his reality TV persona and fellow cast members for roast-heavy material.
- He has also used his recent New York City shows to raise money for castmate Jenny Slatten’s ALS treatment, selling out benefit performances that he framed as a way to both support her and give fans a fun night out.
Sarper Guven is taking his act beyond 90 Day Fiancé—and beyond the United States.
The Turkish reality star has expanded his stand-up run into Canada, with shows scheduled for Toronto on September 4 and 5 before heading to Hamilton, Ontario, on September 6. According to The Hamilton Spectator, Guven will perform three shows that day at Levity Comedy Club, and general admission tickets for all three have already sold out.
The Canadian dates mark another step in a comedy career that has grown considerably since Guven first tested his material in front of 90 Day Fiancé cameras. He has since performed in Washington, California, Manitoba, and British Columbia, turning his reality TV persona—and the relationship drama that made him famous—into stage material.
Guven's website describes his routine as delivering his signature “Sarperism,” including observations about “relationships, marriage” and other subjects familiar to anyone who has followed his time in the franchise.
There's plenty to work with.
Guven made his 90 Day Fiancé debut alongside Shekinah Garner on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in 2023. Their relationship immediately became a major storyline, fueled by everything from Guven's claim that he'd slept with more than 2,000 women to the couple's clashes over control, jealousy, marriage, and their future together.
They eventually returned for the third season of 90 Day: The Last Resort, where Guven found even more material among the franchise's troubled couples. While promoting a July stand-up show, he teased that he'd written “a lot of new jokes about The Last Resort.”
“Some people there, on the show, deserve to be roasted intensely,” he said at the time. “You understand who I mean, right?”
But Guven's recent stand-up run also served a purpose beyond getting laughs.
Earlier this summer, he organized New York City comedy shows to raise money for fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Jenny Slatten, who revealed in May that she had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. Slatten and husband Sumit Singh have been raising money for her treatment while also working to secure a visa that would allow Singh to accompany her to the United States for additional medical care.
Guven initially announced the news by telling fans, “Jenny is diagnosed with ALS. And she needs our help as soon as possible.”
The response was strong enough that the first show sold out, and another was added. By early July, Guven said 225 tickets had already been sold.
“By getting those tickets and coming to those shows, you won't only support Jenny, but also, you will have great fun,” he said.
Slatten and Singh later publicly thanked Guven for dedicating his stand-up performances to her ALS fight, along with fans who donated money and supported them.
Guven’s three Hamilton performances are scheduled for 3 p.m., 6 p.m., and 9 p.m. on September 6, following the two-night Toronto stop.