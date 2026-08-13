GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Pop Culture

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Sarper Guven Turns Reality TV Drama Into Sold-Out Shows in Canada

The '90 Day Fiancé' star is turning wild relationship drama, reality TV roasts and even ALS fundraisers into a growing stand-up career — with three sold-out Hamilton shows next.

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Sarper Guven is Taking His Comedy Show on the Road
Photo by Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images for ABA

Key Takeaways

  • 90 Day Fiancé star Sarper Guven is expanding his stand-up tour into Canada with shows in Toronto on September 4–5 and three already sold-out performances in Hamilton on September 6, where he delivers his trademark “Sarperism” about relationships and marriage.
  • Guven, who first tested his comedy on camera during his turbulent relationship with Shekinah Garner on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way and later on The Last Resort, now mines his reality TV persona and fellow cast members for roast-heavy material.
  • He has also used his recent New York City shows to raise money for castmate Jenny Slatten’s ALS treatment, selling out benefit performances that he framed as a way to both support her and give fans a fun night out.

Sarper Guven is taking his act beyond 90 Day Fiancé—and beyond the United States.

The Turkish reality star has expanded his stand-up run into Canada, with shows scheduled for Toronto on September 4 and 5 before heading to Hamilton, Ontario, on September 6. According to The Hamilton Spectator, Guven will perform three shows that day at Levity Comedy Club, and general admission tickets for all three have already sold out.

The Canadian dates mark another step in a comedy career that has grown considerably since Guven first tested his material in front of 90 Day Fiancé cameras. He has since performed in Washington, California, Manitoba, and British Columbia, turning his reality TV persona—and the relationship drama that made him famous—into stage material.

Guven's website describes his routine as delivering his signature “Sarperism,” including observations about “relationships, marriage” and other subjects familiar to anyone who has followed his time in the franchise.

There's plenty to work with.

Guven made his 90 Day Fiancé debut alongside Shekinah Garner on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in 2023. Their relationship immediately became a major storyline, fueled by everything from Guven's claim that he'd slept with more than 2,000 women to the couple's clashes over control, jealousy, marriage, and their future together.

They eventually returned for the third season of 90 Day: The Last Resort, where Guven found even more material among the franchise's troubled couples. While promoting a July stand-up show, he teased that he'd written “a lot of new jokes about The Last Resort.”

“Some people there, on the show, deserve to be roasted intensely,” he said at the time. “You understand who I mean, right?”

But Guven's recent stand-up run also served a purpose beyond getting laughs.

Earlier this summer, he organized New York City comedy shows to raise money for fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Jenny Slatten, who revealed in May that she had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. Slatten and husband Sumit Singh have been raising money for her treatment while also working to secure a visa that would allow Singh to accompany her to the United States for additional medical care.

Guven initially announced the news by telling fans, “Jenny is diagnosed with ALS. And she needs our help as soon as possible.”

The response was strong enough that the first show sold out, and another was added. By early July, Guven said 225 tickets had already been sold.

“By getting those tickets and coming to those shows, you won't only support Jenny, but also, you will have great fun,” he said.

Slatten and Singh later publicly thanked Guven for dedicating his stand-up performances to her ALS fight, along with fans who donated money and supported them.

Guven’s three Hamilton performances are scheduled for 3 p.m., 6 p.m., and 9 p.m. on September 6, following the two-night Toronto stop.

Related Stories

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Sarper Guven Adds Another Comedy Show to Support Co-Star Jenny Slatten's ALS Treatments
Pop Culture

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Sarper Guven Adds Second NYC Show for Jenny Slatten’s ALS Fight

With his first benefit sold out, the '90 Day Fiancé' star doubles down on laughs and fundraising as his co-star battles a devastating ALS diagnosis.

Bernadette Giacomazzo35 days ago
'90 Day Fiancé' Star Shekinah Garner Claims Estranged Husband Sarper Guven is a 'User and Abuser'
Pop Culture

Shekinah Garner Accuses '90 Day Fiancé' Star Sarper Guven of Being a 'User and Abuser'

Shekinah says she sacrificed everything to launch Sarper’s U.S. career—then got dumped once the '90 Day Fiancé' star tasted fame and money.

Bernadette Giacomazzo17 days ago
'90 Day Fiancé' Star Shekinah Garner Accused of 'Working' Her Storyline for Ratings and Clout
Pop Culture

Did ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Push Shekinah Garner’s Drama for Ratings?

As Shekinah feuds with Thaís, blasts TLC and trades insults with Sarper online, her real-life chaos is becoming a major ‘90 Day Fiancé’ storyline.

Bernadette Giacomazzo9 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
SneakersNew Balance 2040v5: Everything You Need to Know About the $400 Sneaker
4
SneakersWhy G-Dragon is the King of Korean Sneakers
5
Pop Culture'South Park' Celebrates 29th Anniversary With Marathon of Classic Episodes Ahead of New Season
6
Pop CultureDrake Will Buy Mom of 'Goth Baddie' Pinkchyu a House, Influencer Confirms

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App