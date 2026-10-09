'90 Day Fiancé' Star Jenny Slatten Says Sumit Singh 'Does Everything' for Her as ALS Worsens

The couple hopes to return to the U.S. for additional treatment, but Singh’s visa denial has complicated their plans, as a GoFundMe for Slatten’s care surpasses $119,000.

The 90 Day Fiancé star says her speech, mobility, weakness, and fatigue have worsened, and she expects to need a wheelchair soon.

Jenny Slatten says her ALS battle has strengthened her marriage to Sumit Singh, who now serves as her primary caregiver and “does everything” for her.

Jenny Slatten says her battle with ALS has brought her and her husband, Sumit Singh, closer than ever, even as the 90 Day Fiancé couple faces mounting health challenges and an uncertain future. In an interview with Us Weekly for its Reality Stars of the Year issue, Slatten, 68, opened up about how her diagnosis has changed their marriage, revealing that Singh, 38, has become her primary caregiver. “Sumit does everything for me,” Slatten said. “Going through this has made me even more grateful for the life we have together.”

She added, “Our love has become stronger because we’ve had to face things together that we never expected. It’s shown me just how much we can rely on each other.” That support has become increasingly important as Slatten's condition worsens. In June, the reality star revealed that she expected to need a wheelchair soon after experiencing increasing weakness and fatigue. “As you can hear, my voice is completely different,” Slatten said in an Instagram update. “My speech [is] very slow now.” Although she could still walk, Slatten acknowledged that her mobility was becoming more difficult and that a wheelchair would “probably” be necessary soon. Singh has stayed by her side through those changes, taking on caregiving responsibilities as the couple navigates treatment options.

But according to Slatten, everyday gestures have made the biggest difference. “Sumit has been giving me more massages than ever before,” she told Us. “He also makes me coffee and pancakes, which I definitely appreciate. It’s those little, everyday things.” Singh, meanwhile, said his wife's outlook continues to motivate him. “From the moment we wake up, Jenny is always looking out for me and finding a reason to smile,” he said. “I really admire how she continues to find joy in life, even during difficult times. Her positivity inspires me every day.” Their relationship has also faced challenges beyond Slatten's diagnosis.