Sacha Baron Cohen to Star in Quentin Tarantino’s New Play 'The Popinjay Cavalier'

Following the release of his directorial debut Ali G: Who Iz I? later this month, Sacha Baron Cohen is set to make his stage debut in The Popinjay Cavalier, written by Quentin Tarantino.

As reported by The Guardian, Sacha Baron Cohen will take the lead role of the play, which will premiere at the Phoenix Theatre in London’s West End on March 18, 2027. Described as a farce set in 1830s Europe, The Popinjay Cavalier follows the story of Rupert Seastian Thomas Jr., an actor who is forced to flee France after insulting the French. The announcement comes after Tarantino revealed he was developing the stage play back in 2024.

“Quentin called, I said yes before he even got to say his first ‘motherfucker,’” said Baron Cohen. “When the best director in the world calls, you don’t ask questions. I am beyond delighted that we will be losing our West End virginity together. I have made him promise not to be gentle.” Full casting for the stage play is expected to be announced at a later date.

Before the play hits London’s West End, Baron Cohen will resurrect his Ali G persona for Ali G: Who Iz I?, which he shot in secret and serves as his directorial debut. Tarantino, meanwhile, wrote the comedy-drama The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, the David Fincher-directed standalone sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The movie will star Brad Pitt reprising his role as Cliff Booth, and hits theaters on Nov. 25, followed by a Netflix release on Dec. 23.

Tarantino has directed nine movies (or ten, if you consider the Kill Bill volumes to be separate entities) in his career, and has repeatedly indicated that his tenth film will be his final movie. His last movie was 2019’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Since then, he’s taken on a number of side projects, including novels and the upcoming stage play.