Ali G Crashes Wimbledon Final Amid Reports of New Movie

According to Page Six , the 54-year-old actor worked the crowd from section 215, snapping selfies with fans while wearing gold shoes, a tennis-ball pendant and a “Da Championshipz Wimbledon” patch decorated with a cannabis leaf. Cohen then announced the character’s comeback on Instagram with zero subtlety. “I iz BACK!” he wrote, adding that anyone at the “borin wimbledore final” looking to “get grand slammed” should send him a direct message.

Wimbledon got an unexpected blast from the past when Sacha Baron Cohen showed up at the men’s singles final as Ali G — gold chain swinging and yellow shades on. The comedian’s most outrageous accessory, however, was a white track jacket with “Official Wimbledon Ganja Dealer” splashed across the back. The high-profile stunt arrives as Cohen is reportedly filming a secret new Ali G movie.

Ali G also delivered his own review of Britain’s most prestigious tennis tournament. “It’s like the World Cup of something called tennis, which is like a crap version of ping pong,” he wrote. “Them say that tennis is better played on grass, which is why I intend to sell as much of it while iz here.”

Cohen’s representative declined to comment on his appearance — or the growing reports that Ali G is headed back to the big screen.

The Wimbledon takeover brings Cohen back to the character who launched his career nearly three decades ago. Ali G debuted on Britain’s The 11 O’Clock Show in 1998 as the self-appointed “voice of da yoof,” presenting himself as a hard-edged street personality despite hailing from the quiet town of Staines-upon-Thames.

The joke became even sharper when politicians, academics and celebrities sat for interviews without realizing Cohen’s clueless host was fictional.

Ali G eventually landed Da Ali G Show and the 2002 movie Ali G Indahouse, setting the stage for Cohen’s later success with characters including Borat and Brüno.