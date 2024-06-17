Lori Harvey Shuts Down Luka Sabbat Romance Speculation After They Were Spotted Having Lunch

Harvey quickly put the rumors to rest in a comment on an Instagram post.

Jun 17, 2024
Lori Harvey wears a floral-patterned dress at a black tie event; Luka Sabbat in a casual outfit with a brown coat attends a separate pop culture event
Alexander Tamargo and Araya Doheny / Stringer via Getty Images
Lori Harvey wears a floral-patterned dress at a black tie event; Luka Sabbat in a casual outfit with a brown coat attends a separate pop culture event
Alexander Tamargo and Araya Doheny / Stringer via Getty Images

Lori Harvey has shut down speculation of a romance with Luka Sabbat after the pair were spotted dining out together in Paris, France.

As shown in a post from The Shade Room, Harvey was dining with Sabbat at the L’Avenue restaurant in Paris when she spotted paparazzi filming them. She glared them down, which likely didn't help speculation that she's romantically involved with Sabbat. In a comment on the post, which can be seen below, Harvey clarified that they're just friends.

"Aht aht! Me and Luka have been friends for years let's not start this narrative," she wrote.

Lori Harvey and Luka Sabbat having an outdoor lunch in a busy area; Lori is seen giving paparazzi a stern look

Harvey, 27, has garnered a lot of public interest for her relationships. The model, who is the daughter of Steve Harvey, was most recently in a relationship with actor Damson Idris.

The couple announced their breakup in November last year following just under a year of dating. "We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication," the couple announced. "We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together."

Despite the split, they sparked speculation of a romantic reunion months later when they posted pictures showing a very similar beach.

Luka SabbatLori HarveyRumors

Latest in Pop Culture