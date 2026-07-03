Damson Idris

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Damson Idris and Druski
Pop Culture

Damson Idris Laughs Off Druski’s Black British Actors Skit: 'You Ain’t Sh*t'

Lil Baby, Nick Cannon, and others also reacted to the hilarious skit.

Trey Alston71 days ago
Damson Idris and Lori Harvey Spotted Smooching at Paris Fashion Week
Pop Culture

Damson Idris and Lori Harvey Spotted Kissing at Paris Fashion Week

The former couple sparked reunion rumors after being spotted kissing during Paris Fashion Week.

Bernadette Giacomazzo132 days ago
Damson Idris in a black jacket is looking at the camera with a blurred cityscape in the background at night.
Style

Damson Idris Talks Historic F1 Partnership

Damson Idris talks to Complex about being a new Formula 1 ambassador, his jewelry line, and how Tyler, the Creator helped introduce DIDRIS.

Jaelani Turner-Williams141 days ago
Damson Idris attends the 8th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 16, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Sports

Damson Idris Joins Formula 1 as Global Ambassador Following 'F1' Success

The actor is the first non-driver global ambassador of the sports league.

Jaelani Turner-Williams143 days ago
Armand De Brignac Champagne
Music

Armand De Brignac Champagne Hosts Star-Studded Pre-Super Bowl Party

Damson Idris, Fat Joe, E-40, Gunna and more were in attendance at the party in San Francisco.

Jaelani Turner-Williams160 days ago
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Damson Idris in a black tuxedo poses on a red carpet, surrounded by photographers and onlookers against a beige backdrop.
Pop Culture

Damson Idris Addresses Speculation He Could Play T’Challa in ‘Black Panther 3’

Damson Idris praised the franchise while sidestepping questions about Marvel possibly recasting the iconic role.

Mark Elibert187 days ago
Nino Paid, Duke Dennis
Music

Nino Paid Hits Back at Fan Who Made Duke Dennis Lookalike Claim: 'He D**k-Eating'

The Maryland rapper wasn't too happy about the supposed resemblance.

tara mahadevan264 days ago
Damson Idris.
Pop Culture

Damson Idris Warns 'Negative Things' Young People Say Online Can 'Burn Bridges'

It’s unclear what prompted the actor’s message.

tara mahadevan289 days ago
(L-R) Lori Harvey and Damson Idris.
Pop Culture

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Beach Photos Surface, Reconciliation Rumors Start

Harvey and the 'F1' actor broke up in 2023 after dating for just over a year.

Jaelani Turner-Williams301 days ago
Amelia Dimoldenberg at the 29th Annual Webby Awards
Pop Culture

Amelia Dimoldenberg and F1's New Leading Man Are Causing a Stir Online

Their flirty 'Chicken Shop Date' episode has fans swooning over their unexpected chemistry.

Sienna Dubois 367 days ago
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A person smiling, leaning on a ledge, wearing a black and white shirt with logos. The sky is clear in the background.
Style

Tommy Hilfiger Gets Cinematic With This New Collab

Macklin Stern389 days ago
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Tommy Hilfiger

Damson Idris
Pop Culture

Damson Idris Addresses Fan Claiming He Passed on 'Black Panther' Role

The actor's response also suggested he passed on an Eddie Murphy biopic, too.

Trey Alston546 days ago
Pop Culture

Damson Idris and Lori Harvey: New Pictures Spark Rumors of a Reunion

The former 'Snowfall' actor and Harvey announced their breakup last November.

Jaelani Turner-Williams919 days ago
Pop Culture

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Seen Leaving Beyoncé’s 'Renaissance' Premiere Together Following Split Announcement

Earlier this month, the pair confirmed they had broken up in a statement to 'The Hollywood Reporter.'

tara mahadevan962 days ago
Pop Culture

Damson Idris Follows Lori Harvey Split With Video Set to Drake’s “Bahamas Promises”

The 'Snowfall' actor and Harvey confirmed their break up on Nov. 7.

tara mahadevan974 days ago
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Pop Culture

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Confirm Split, Share Joint Statement

The pair fueled breakup rumors over the past week after people realized they deleted photos of each other from their social media.

Jade Gomez983 days ago
Pop Culture

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Arrive to Odell Beckham Jr.’s Party Separately Amid Break Up Speculation

Speculation that the couple split began to hit overdrive earlier this week.

tara mahadevan983 days ago

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