Luka and Clark Sabbat Star in New DITA Eyewear Campaign

Luka Sabbat and his father, Clark Sabbat, star in a new campaign for DITA.

In a statement, Luka praised the “craftsmanship and savoir-faire” behind the California-based luxury brand’s lineup.

“A lot of brands just put logos on things but true luxury should be in the quality of something, and you really feel it when you hold or wear the glasses,” he said.

For the campaign, Luka and Clark brought both of their respective strengths together under the eyes of photographer Alfredo Bosco, who captured the father-son duo out and about in the Le Marais neighborhood of Paris. Featured eyewear models in the photos include the EPI-LUXURY 13, the GRAND-APX, and the MASTIC.

Get a closer look below.