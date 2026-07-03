Latest Stories
Steve Harvey Mourns the Loss of His Father-in-Law: 'Thank You, Sir'
From Instagram tributes to treasured family memories, Steve, Marjorie and Lori Harvey honor 'Pop' Bridges and the example he set through faith and fatherhood.
Lori Harvey Teamed Up With Kevin Hart for Her Latest Mogul Move
From modeling to chief creative advisor, Lori Harvey is helping shape Gran Coramino’s female-focused next chapter after the tequila brand surpassed $200 million in retail sales.
Lori Harvey Heats Up Athleisure in New Capsule Campaign
From viral bikini posts to athleisure icon, Lori’s latest capsule drop proves why she runs the conversation in celebrity fashion right now.
Steve Harvey Warns Young Men Not to Become Like Diddy: 'You've Got to Be a Gentleman'
The comedian took a moment to explain how Puff's actions were bound to catch up to him, and how other men can avoid a similar fate.
Steve Harvey Says He’ll 'Find You' if You Attack His Wife or Daughters Online
On a new podcast, the TV icon details confronting online trolls, the extreme warning he gave a boyfriend, and why his blended family comes before fame.
Lori Harvey Says She's ‘About to Have So Much Fun Suing Y’all’ Amid Damson Idris Split Rumors
"I hope yall had so much fun creating false narratives about me for clickbait," she wrote.
Damson Idris and Lori Harvey Spotted Kissing at Paris Fashion Week
The former couple sparked reunion rumors after being spotted kissing during Paris Fashion Week.
Lori Harvey Agrees That Leaving Your Boyfriend to Find a Husband Is Sometimes Necessary
Harvey's rich dating history has included the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Trey Songz, Diddy, Future, Michael B. Jordan, and most recently, Damson Idris.
Lori Harvey Celebrates Her Birthday With a Bikini Photo Dump
Lori Harvey stuns with beachside photos ahead of her birthday, showcasing chic resort wear and bikini styles.
Lori Harvey Says Her Mom Thought She Was 'Joking' About 'Playboy' Cover
Lori Harvey said her parents gave her the stamp of approval after seeing her 'Playboy' photoshoot.
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Beach Photos Surface, Reconciliation Rumors Start
Harvey and the 'F1' actor broke up in 2023 after dating for just over a year.
Steve Harvey on Lori Harvey’s Love Life: 'Any Boy That’s an Ex, He’s Now My Ex Too'
The comedian, who admits it's been tough watching his daughter dating in the spotlight, says he has to cut ties with her exes as well.
Lori Harvey Celebrates 'Reasonable Doubt' Debut in Style at a Celebratory WeHo Dinner
The socialite-turned-actress enjoyed dinner and drinks at Amour WeHo.
Lori Harvey Secures Guest Slot on 'Reasonable Doubt' Season 3
The actress and entrepreneur will play 'an unpredictable force with a troubled past.'
Lori Harvey Is the Cover Star for Playboy’s Return to Print
'Playboy Magazine' has been out of print since 2020.
Lori Harvey Shuts Down Aaron Pierre Ship: ‘Leave Me Alone’
The model and influencer responded when a TikToker tried to ship her with Pierre.
Lori Harvey Shuts Down Luka Sabbat Romance Speculation After They Were Spotted Having Lunch
Harvey quickly put the rumors to rest in a comment on an Instagram post.
Damson Idris and Lori Harvey: New Pictures Spark Rumors of a Reunion
The former 'Snowfall' actor and Harvey announced their breakup last November.