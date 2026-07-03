Lori Harvey

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Latest Stories

Steve Harvey Mourns the Loss of His Father-in-Law 'Thank You, Sir'
Pop Culture

Steve Harvey Mourns the Loss of His Father-in-Law: 'Thank You, Sir'

From Instagram tributes to treasured family memories, Steve, Marjorie and Lori Harvey honor 'Pop' Bridges and the example he set through faith and fatherhood.

Bernadette Giacomazzo7 days ago
Lori Harvey Teamed Up With Kevin Hart for Her Latest Mogul Move
Pop Culture

Lori Harvey Teamed Up With Kevin Hart for Her Latest Mogul Move

From modeling to chief creative advisor, Lori Harvey is helping shape Gran Coramino’s female-focused next chapter after the tequila brand surpassed $200 million in retail sales.

Bernadette Giacomazzo17 days ago
Lori Harvey Flaunts Her Flirt in New Fashion Campaign
Style

Lori Harvey Heats Up Athleisure in New Capsule Campaign

From viral bikini posts to athleisure icon, Lori’s latest capsule drop proves why she runs the conversation in celebrity fashion right now.

Bernadette Giacomazzo35 days ago
(L-R) Steve Harvey and Sean "Diddy" Combs.
Pop Culture

Steve Harvey Warns Young Men Not to Become Like Diddy: 'You've Got to Be a Gentleman'

The comedian took a moment to explain how Puff's actions were bound to catch up to him, and how other men can avoid a similar fate.

Alex Ocho53 days ago
Steve Harvey Says He Tracked Down Men Who Made 'Derogatory' Remarks About Wife and Daughters
Pop Culture

Steve Harvey Says He’ll 'Find You' if You Attack His Wife or Daughters Online

On a new podcast, the TV icon details confronting online trolls, the extreme warning he gave a boyfriend, and why his blended family comes before fame.

Bernadette Giacomazzo53 days ago
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Lori Harvey
Pop Culture

Lori Harvey Says She's ‘About to Have So Much Fun Suing Y’all’ Amid Damson Idris Split Rumors

"I hope yall had so much fun creating false narratives about me for clickbait," she wrote.

tara mahadevan84 days ago
Damson Idris and Lori Harvey Spotted Smooching at Paris Fashion Week
Pop Culture

Damson Idris and Lori Harvey Spotted Kissing at Paris Fashion Week

The former couple sparked reunion rumors after being spotted kissing during Paris Fashion Week.

Bernadette Giacomazzo131 days ago
Lori Harvey.
Pop Culture

Lori Harvey Agrees That Leaving Your Boyfriend to Find a Husband Is Sometimes Necessary

Harvey's rich dating history has included the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Trey Songz, Diddy, Future, Michael B. Jordan, and most recently, Damson Idris.

tara mahadevan154 days ago
Lori Harvey Posts Bikini Thirst Traps to Celebrate Her Birthday
Pop Culture

Lori Harvey Celebrates Her Birthday With a Bikini Photo Dump

Lori Harvey stuns with beachside photos ahead of her birthday, showcasing chic resort wear and bikini styles.

Bernadette Giacomazzo184 days ago
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - October 22, 2025: "Reasonable Doubt" star Lori Harvey appears on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" airing November 12, 2025 in Burbank, California.
Pop Culture

Lori Harvey Says Her Mom Thought She Was 'Joking' About 'Playboy' Cover

Lori Harvey said her parents gave her the stamp of approval after seeing her 'Playboy' photoshoot.

Jaelani Turner-Williams247 days ago
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(L-R) Lori Harvey and Damson Idris.
Pop Culture

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Beach Photos Surface, Reconciliation Rumors Start

Harvey and the 'F1' actor broke up in 2023 after dating for just over a year.

Jaelani Turner-Williams300 days ago
Steve Harvey sitting in a casual shirt, and Lori Harvey posing in a stylish white outfit at an event.
Pop Culture

Steve Harvey on Lori Harvey’s Love Life: 'Any Boy That’s an Ex, He’s Now My Ex Too'

The comedian, who admits it's been tough watching his daughter dating in the spotlight, says he has to cut ties with her exes as well.

Alex Ocho304 days ago
Lori Harvey Celebrates 'Reasonable Doubt' Debut in Style at a Celebratory WeHo Dinner
Style

Lori Harvey Celebrates 'Reasonable Doubt' Debut in Style at a Celebratory WeHo Dinner

The socialite-turned-actress enjoyed dinner and drinks at Amour WeHo.

Bernadette Giacomazzo324 days ago
Lori Harvey attends the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 09, 2025 in Paris, France.
Pop Culture

Lori Harvey Secures Guest Slot on 'Reasonable Doubt' Season 3

The actress and entrepreneur will play 'an unpredictable force with a troubled past.'

Alex Gonzalez340 days ago
Lori Harvey for Playboy
Pop Culture

Lori Harvey Is the Cover Star for Playboy’s Return to Print

'Playboy Magazine' has been out of print since 2020.

tara mahadevan539 days ago
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Lori Harvey, dressed by Max Mara, attends Max Mara Celebrates Joey King As the 2024 WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award Recipient Cocktail Event at Chateau Marmont on October 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California/Aaron Pierre attends the 'Pride Rock' photocall for "Mufasa: The Lion King" at Potters Field on December 11, 2024 in London, England.
Pop Culture

Lori Harvey Shuts Down Aaron Pierre Ship: ‘Leave Me Alone’

The model and influencer responded when a TikToker tried to ship her with Pierre.

Jaelani Turner-Williams557 days ago
Lori Harvey in a floral dress and silver necklace, Luka Sabbat in a graphic tee and fur coat, attending separate events
Pop Culture

Lori Harvey Shuts Down Luka Sabbat Romance Speculation After They Were Spotted Having Lunch

Harvey quickly put the rumors to rest in a comment on an Instagram post.

Joe Price760 days ago
Pop Culture

Damson Idris and Lori Harvey: New Pictures Spark Rumors of a Reunion

The former 'Snowfall' actor and Harvey announced their breakup last November.

Jaelani Turner-Williams918 days ago

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