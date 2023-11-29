Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Seen Leaving Beyoncé’s 'Renaissance' Premiere Together Following Split Announcement

Perhaps things aren’t completely over between Lori Harvey and Damson Idris.

People reports that the former couple were seen together at the premiere of Beyoncé’s Renaissance concert film in Los Angeles on Saturday. An insider told the outlet that Harvey and Idris left the event “side by side” and that "they didn’t look happy but looked together and exited that way."

Fans speculated about a break-up when Harvey and Idris removed photos of each other from their respective Instagram profiles and unfollowed each other in November. Rumors were then fueled by reports that the two arrived separately to Odell Beckham Jr.’s birthday party in New York City the night prior.

On the evening of Nov. 7, the pair issued a joint statement to The Hollywood Reporter, confirming their split after over a year of dating.