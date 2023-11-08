Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Confirm Split, Share Joint Statement

After a week of speculation, Lori Harvey and Damson Idris officially confirmed their breakup.

The couple put the rumors to rest in a joint statement shared to The Hollywood Reporter. "We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication," the statement said. "We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together."

The news comes shortly after the two were spotted arriving separately to Odell Beckham Jr.'s birthday party in New York. Before that, the last time the two were spotted together was in Paris in September.