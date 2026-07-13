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PlaqueBoyMax Ejected From World Cup Quarterfinal After Clash With England Fan

The fan claimed Max had spit on him during the match.

Billboard Power 100 Presented by VENU
Gilbert Flores / Billboard via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

PlaqueBoyMax is going viral after getting booted from the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal between Norway and England.

On Saturday (July 11), Max was livestreaming from the stands at Miami Stadium while wearing a Norway shirt when a confrontation with nearby England supporters escalated, prompting stadium security to step in. Fellow streamer Jasontheween was also removed from his seat.

In the video, Max was seated directly behind an England fan who initially tried to keep things civil. The situation boiled over when the fan alleged that Max had spit on him, a claim Max denied. After a brief back-and-forth that nearly turned into a fistfight, security intervened and ejected the popular streamer.

The backdrop to all of it was a wild match. England defeated Norway 2-1 in extra time to advance to the World Cup semifinals, but the game was clouded by officiating controversy. Jude Bellingham equalized in first-half stoppage time with a goal Norway argued was invalid because the ball had struck a spidercam cable during the buildup. FIFA issued a statement saying its Connected Ball sensor showed no such contact occurred.

A Norway goal by Torbjørn Heggem in the 55th minute was then disallowed after VAR review, with referee Clément Turpin ruling Erling Haaland had fouled England midfielder Elliot Anderson on the play. Bellingham scored again early in extra time to seal the result.

Norway coach Ståle Solbakken was visibly furious throughout, throwing a water bottle toward a staff member after Bellingham's first goal. A Norwegian match commentator went further, saying "football and VAR should go to hell" in response to the officiating.

England now advances to the semifinals as PlaqueBoyMax's World Cup run comes to an early, involuntary end.

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