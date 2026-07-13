PlaqueBoyMax Ejected From World Cup Quarterfinal After Clash With England Fan

PlaqueBoyMax is going viral after getting booted from the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal between Norway and England.

On Saturday (July 11), Max was livestreaming from the stands at Miami Stadium while wearing a Norway shirt when a confrontation with nearby England supporters escalated, prompting stadium security to step in. Fellow streamer Jasontheween was also removed from his seat.

In the video, Max was seated directly behind an England fan who initially tried to keep things civil. The situation boiled over when the fan alleged that Max had spit on him, a claim Max denied. After a brief back-and-forth that nearly turned into a fistfight, security intervened and ejected the popular streamer.