PlaqueBoyMax Addresses Sexuality Speculation During Emotional Streamer University Rant

PlaqueBoyMax pushed back against ongoing speculation about his sexuality during an emotional livestream from Kai Cenat's Streamer University, urging viewers to stop judging people for expressing themselves.

The popular streamer became visibly frustrated while addressing comments he said he'd been receiving throughout the creator event, making it clear that he refuses to let public opinion dictate how he presents himself.

"Bitch this is me, n***a. I'm pretty. This is me, n***a," he said. "I don't give a fuck, bro. I might be a little weird, bro. I might tat some shit [...] Think I'm gay. I don't give a fuck."

PlaqueBoyMax went on to challenge the idea that being labeled gay should be viewed as an insult, saying people are too quick to follow popular opinion instead of thinking for themselves.

"What is wrong with being gay? There's nothing wrong with that shit, bro," he said. "Y'all n***as is wack, y'all corny and you just think how the next n***a think. You don't have your own mind, bro. That shit wack."