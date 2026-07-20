PlaqueBoyMax Addresses Sexuality Speculation During Emotional Streamer University Rant

PlaqueBoyMax pushed back against ongoing speculation about his sexuality during an emotional livestream from Kai Cenat's Streamer University, urging viewers to stop judging people for expressing themselves.
The popular streamer became visibly frustrated while addressing comments he said he'd been receiving throughout the creator event, making it clear that he refuses to let public opinion dictate how he presents himself.
"Bitch this is me, n***a. I'm pretty. This is me, n***a," he said. "I don't give a fuck, bro. I might be a little weird, bro. I might tat some shit [...] Think I'm gay. I don't give a fuck."
PlaqueBoyMax went on to challenge the idea that being labeled gay should be viewed as an insult, saying people are too quick to follow popular opinion instead of thinking for themselves.
"What is wrong with being gay? There's nothing wrong with that shit, bro," he said. "Y'all n***as is wack, y'all corny and you just think how the next n***a think. You don't have your own mind, bro. That shit wack."
He encouraged viewers to embrace individuality rather than conform to what others expect.
"But I'm gonna be myself," he continued. "None of y'all is fucking with me. I don't care. You might think that shit cause you're close-minded, but it's one love, bro.”
Although he acknowledged some people may not understand his personality or style, PlaqueBoyMax stressed that love and acceptance should outweigh labels.
"It's one love, bro," he said. "It don't matter n***as gay, n***as straight. It don't matter, bro. Why don't we just learn each other?"
The streamer also appeared to express disappointment with someone who confronted him publicly rather than speaking to him in private.
"You could have pulled me aside. Loved to talk to you off camera. Why'd you say that shit on camera?" he said.
Despite the emotional moment, PlaqueBoyMax ended his message by encouraging his audience to stay authentic regardless of outside criticism.
"Always be yourself. Fuck what they say," he said. "I don't care, n***a. I'm gonna wear my wig. I don't give a fuck. I have a diva tat, I'm going to keep it forever. This is who I am, n***a. I'm on my own shit. That's me. So always be yourself. Embrace what makes you different."
The comments came during Kai Cenat's Streamer University, a creator-focused event that has generated widespread attention across social media thanks to collaborations, livestreams and viral moments from participating creators.