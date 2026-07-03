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Film Adaptation of Popular Video Game ‘Death Stranding’ Officially in the Works
Hideo Kojima’s Kojima Productions and Alex Lebovici's Hammerstone Studios have started work on a film adaptation of 2019's 'Death Stranding.'
Oscar Isaac Cast as Solid Snake in 'Metal Gear Solid' Movie
Sony's 'Metal Gear Solid' adaptation, which has long been in development hell since it was first teased in 2006, has finally found its Solid Snake.
Major Lazer and Khalid Team for "Trigger" From 'Death Stranding' Soundtrack
Ahead of the release of Hideo Kojima's 'Death Stranding,' Major Lazer and Khalid have teamed up for "Trigger" from the game's soundtrack.
Kanye Is Trying to Meet With 'Metal Gear Solid' Creator Hideo Kojima
Kanye is clearly a big fan of Hideo Kojima's 'Metal Gear Solid' if he's tweeting at him for a meeting.
Konami Didn't Let Hideo Kojima Accept an Award for Metal Gear Solid V
Konami bar Hideo Kojima from the Game Awards 2015.
Here's 30 Minutes of "Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain", You're Welcome
Hideo Kojima shows off 30 minutes of Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain.
New Trailer for "Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain" Features Big Explosions, Kiefer Sutherland, Mark Twain
With E3 underway, we're already beginning to see big announcements from major names. First off, Konami has released a trailer for "Metal Gear Solid 5".
Advanced Cardboard Box Warfare in New "Metal Gear Solid 5" Footage (Video)
New footage of "Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain" gameplay and the a map comparison is revealed.
Up Your Game With This "Metal Gear Solid" iDroid Case
"Metal Gear Solid" creator Hideo Kojima posted pictures of a new game-inspired iPhone case
"Metal Gear Solid" Creator Dishes On His Favorite Characters (Video)
Kojima spills the beans.
"Metal Gear" Creator Teases Streaming Play on Vita
So you can finally play...outside?
Hideo Kojima Debuts New "Metal Gear Solid 5" Footage at Tokyo Game Show (Video)
Hideo Kojima Debuts New Metal Gear Solid 5 Footage at Tokyo Game Show
Hideo Kojima Inspired By Ubisoft’s Next-Gen Title “The Division”
"Metal Gear" creator says he has to measure up to a global standard.
"Metal Gear Solid V" Director's Cut Trailer Is a Brutal Work of Art (Video)
"The world calls for wetwork, and we answer. No greater good, no just cause."
"Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance" Comes To PC
Let's hope the mod community has a field day with this one.
A New "Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain" Trailer Hits GDC
Watch and discuss.
Metal Gear Rising Revengeance: Cuttin' Up
Become a half-human blender.