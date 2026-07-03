Hideo Kojima

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Norman Reedus and Hideo Kojima attend Fractured Worlds: The Art of DEATH STRANDING
Pop Culture

Film Adaptation of Popular Video Game ‘Death Stranding’ Officially in the Works

Hideo Kojima’s Kojima Productions and Alex Lebovici's Hammerstone Studios have started work on a film adaptation of 2019's 'Death Stranding.'

Joe Price1310 days ago
Oscar Isaac
Pop Culture

Oscar Isaac Cast as Solid Snake in 'Metal Gear Solid' Movie

Sony's 'Metal Gear Solid' adaptation, which has long been in development hell since it was first teased in 2006, has finally found its Solid Snake.

Joe Price2051 days ago
death stranding
Music

Major Lazer and Khalid Team for "Trigger" From 'Death Stranding' Soundtrack

Ahead of the release of Hideo Kojima's 'Death Stranding,' Major Lazer and Khalid have teamed up for "Trigger" from the game's soundtrack.

Joe Price2458 days ago
Hideo Kojima
Pop Culture

Kanye Is Trying to Meet With 'Metal Gear Solid' Creator Hideo Kojima

Kanye is clearly a big fan of Hideo Kojima's 'Metal Gear Solid' if he's tweeting at him for a meeting.

Joe Price2772 days ago
Pop Culture

Konami Didn't Let Hideo Kojima Accept an Award for Metal Gear Solid V

Konami bar Hideo Kojima from the Game Awards 2015.

Jerry Gadiano3879 days ago
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Pop Culture

Here's 30 Minutes of "Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain", You're Welcome

Hideo Kojima shows off 30 minutes of Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain.

Hanuman Welch4410 days ago
Pop Culture

New Trailer for "Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain" Features Big Explosions, Kiefer Sutherland, Mark Twain

With E3 underway, we're already beginning to see big announcements from major names. First off, Konami has released a trailer for "Metal Gear Solid 5".

Gus Turner4421 days ago
Pop Culture

Advanced Cardboard Box Warfare in New "Metal Gear Solid 5" Footage (Video)

New footage of "Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain" gameplay and the a map comparison is revealed.

LastOneAwakeNYC4425 days ago
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Pop Culture

Up Your Game With This "Metal Gear Solid" iDroid Case

"Metal Gear Solid" creator Hideo Kojima posted pictures of a new game-inspired iPhone case

LastOneAwakeNYC4483 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Metal Gear" Creator Teases Streaming Play on Vita

So you can finally play...outside?

LastOneAwakeNYC4566 days ago
Pop Culture

Hideo Kojima Debuts New "Metal Gear Solid 5" Footage at Tokyo Game Show (Video)

Hideo Kojima Debuts New Metal Gear Solid 5 Footage at Tokyo Game Show

Alexander Carpenter4684 days ago
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Pop Culture

Hideo Kojima Inspired By Ubisoft’s Next-Gen Title “The Division”

"Metal Gear" creator says he has to measure up to a global standard.

Steve Haske4780 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Metal Gear Solid V" Director's Cut Trailer Is a Brutal Work of Art (Video)

"The world calls for wetwork, and we answer. No greater good, no just cause."

Steve Haske4781 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance" Comes To PC

Let's hope the mod community has a field day with this one.

Larry Hester4807 days ago
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Pop Culture

Metal Gear Rising Revengeance: Cuttin' Up

Become a half-human blender.

Michael Rougeau4897 days ago

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