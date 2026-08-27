XBOX Goes Back to OG Green With $899 25th Anniversary Console

XBOX is going all the way back to green for its 25th birthday. Pre-orders have officially opened for the XBOX 25th anniversary collection, led by the translucent lime-green XBOX Series X25 Limited Edition console, an individually numbered $899.99 system packed with callbacks to the original XBOX—and a new version of the game that helped launch the brand in the first place.

Per an official company announcement, the XBOX Series X25 Limited Edition features what Microsoft calls a "translucent OG Green design," with additional tributes to the console's history worked into the hardware. Each unit receives its own unique engraved number, turning the limited-edition Series X into a commemorative piece as much as a current-generation console.

It also includes a full-game download of Halo: Campaign Evolved, a modernized remake of the original Halo campaign. The anniversary console officially launches November 13, two days before XBOX marks 25 years since the original system arrived in North America.