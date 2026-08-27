XBOX Goes Back to OG Green With $899 25th Anniversary Console

Key Takeaways
- XBOX opened pre-orders for its individually numbered, translucent OG Green Series X25 Limited Edition console, priced at $899.99 with a download of Halo: Campaign Evolved.
- The console launches Nov. 13, while the matching X25 Special Edition Wireless Controller arrives separately on Oct. 20.
- Microsoft is extending the 25th-anniversary celebration with retro-themed gear, profile customizations, Game Pass collections, and FanFest stops across cities including Cologne, Tokyo, London, and Toronto.
XBOX is going all the way back to green for its 25th birthday. Pre-orders have officially opened for the XBOX 25th anniversary collection, led by the translucent lime-green XBOX Series X25 Limited Edition console, an individually numbered $899.99 system packed with callbacks to the original XBOX—and a new version of the game that helped launch the brand in the first place.
Per an official company announcement, the XBOX Series X25 Limited Edition features what Microsoft calls a "translucent OG Green design," with additional tributes to the console's history worked into the hardware. Each unit receives its own unique engraved number, turning the limited-edition Series X into a commemorative piece as much as a current-generation console.
It also includes a full-game download of Halo: Campaign Evolved, a modernized remake of the original Halo campaign. The anniversary console officially launches November 13, two days before XBOX marks 25 years since the original system arrived in North America.
Access to the console is rolling out in stages. Microsoft began emailing select XBOX fans on Wednesday with invitations to pre-order. The wider sale begins Thursday, August 27, at 7 a.m. PDT in select markets through XBOX and participating retailers, with purchases limited to one anniversary collection per customer while supplies last.
For players who don't need another console, the translucent green XBOX X25 Special Edition Wireless Controller is being sold separately and launches on October 20.
The hardware reveal considerably raises the stakes for a 25th-anniversary campaign that has been expanding throughout August. XBOX previously introduced official XBOX Gear built around its history, including the Gloss, Est.01, and Blood Gulch collections.
Microsoft has also rolled out community-created gamerpics, backgrounds, and themes, a 25th Anniversary profile badge, and special Game Pass collections featuring titles such as Fable Anniversary, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Fallout 4, and Psychonauts 2.
"This collection is our way of celebrating the community that has made XBOX what it is today," Microsoft said of the new hardware. "Thank you for being part of this journey."
The celebration has also gone global. The XBOX FanFest Tour is making stops in Cologne, Tokyo, London, Mexico City, Sydney and Toronto, with details for Seattle still to come.
All of it arrives during a period of major change for Microsoft's gaming operation, including lower Game Pass subscription prices and a revised strategy for Call of Duty.
Future installments will no longer debut on Game Pass, even as older games continue entering the library, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.